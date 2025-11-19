or
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Wears Nothing But a Robe in Sultry Selfie

photo of meadow walker
Source: @meadowwalker/instagram

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, posed in just a robe while in Prague.

Nov. 19 2025, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Meadow Walker stripped down to nothing but a hotel robe in a new mirror selfie taken in Prague.

The 27-year-old daughter of the late actor, Paul Walker, included the sultry shot within a carousel of photos she shared on Saturday, November 15.

Holding her phone up as she posed in a bathroom, she could be seen wearing just a white waffle robe while getting her hair done by someone out of frame.

image of Meadow Walker appeared to being having her hair done as she snapped a mirror selfie.
Source: @meadowwalker/instagram

Meadow Walker appeared to being having her hair done as she snapped a mirror selfie.

The only child of the actor best known for starring in the Fast & Furious franchise also shared two close-up selfies in which she appeared to be wearing very little makeup, if any at all.

Meadow's prominent eyebrows, long, curly lashes and pink pout were on full display in both photos.

The model also showed off an outfit comprised of a black varsity-style jacket paired over a charcoal gray sweater and light-wash jeans.

Meadow Walker Goes Makeup-Free

image of Meadow Walker looked to be makeup-free in several photos she shared on Saturday, November 15.
Source: @meadowwalker/instagram

Meadow Walker looked to be makeup-free in several photos she shared on Saturday, November 15.

Earlier in the day, she posted a photo of herself all dolled up on the red carpet at the launch of the 2026 Pirelli Calendar in the Czech Republic capital.

Meadow — who's mother is Rebecca Soteros, a former girlfriend of Paul's — wore a sheer beige dress featuring embroidered silver leaves and pointy silver pumps for the event.

Meadow Walker's Birthday Tribute to Her Late Dad Paul

Meadow Walker

image of Meadow paid tribute to her father on what would've been his 52nd birthday on September 12.
Source: mega; @meadowwalker/instagram

Meadow paid tribute to her father on what would've been his 52nd birthday on September 12.

Meadow honored her late father with a heartbreaking Instagram tribute on his heavenly birthday on September 12.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself sitting on his lap as a little girl, she wrote, "Happy birthday daddy. I love you endlessly and miss you every day."

Paul's former Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel commented a praying hands emoji on the post.

What Happened to Paul Walker?

image of Paul Walker died in a car crash on November 30, 2013.
Source: mega

Paul Walker died in a car crash on November 30, 2013.

The Into the Blue actor tragically passed away at age 40 from injuries sustained in a car crash in which he was the passenger on November 30, 2013.

The driver, his friend Roger Rodas, was also killed in the high-speed crash. They were leaving a charity event in Santa Clarita, Calif.

The car, a Porsche, was reported be going between 80 and 100 mph in a 45 mph zone before it spun out of control and hit a telephone poll and multiple trees before bursting into flames.

Meadow Walker Settled a Lawsuit With Porsche

image of Meadow Walker settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche in 2017.
Source: @meadowwalker/instagram

Meadow Walker settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche in 2017.

Meadow settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche in 2017 that claimed Paul might have survived the crash had the Carrera GT's seatbelt not been defective and trapped him in the burning car.

According to documents, Meadow alleged the seatbelt "snapped Walker’s torso back with thousands of pounds of force, thereby breaking his ribs and pelvis."

