Meanest Movie Moms: These Gals Know How to Get Under a Kid's Skin
'Psycho' – Norma Bates
Norma Bates got into son Norman's (Anthony Perkins) head so deeply that she lived in his psyche long after Norman killed her and mummified her body to be with her forever.
'The Graduate' – Mrs. Robinson
Anne Bancroft's portrayal of Mrs. Robinson seducing Benjamin (Dustin Hoffman) was so great that the name has become synonymous with older women preying on younger men.
'Mommie Dearest' – Joan Crawford
Faye Dunaway was scarier than any movie monster playing Crawford, who allegedly terrified adopted daughter Christina and screamed, “No wire hangers!”
'Carrie' – Margaret White
Piper Laurie's unstable religious fanatic mother put Carrie (Sissy Spacek) through h--- — and ended up going there when Carrie unleashed her supernatural powers and killed her!
'I, Tonya' – LaVona Golden
Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) was skating on thin ice with overbearing, chain-smoking mom LaVona (Allison Janney), who triggered a bizarre attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.
'Matilda' – Zinnia Wormwood
Rhea Perlman played Zinnia, who abandons daughter Matilda (Mara Wilson) to the clutches of Miss Trunchbull and goes on the lam with her criminal hubby (Danny DeVito).
'Titanic' – Ruth DeWitt Bukater
Talk about icebergs! Frances Fisher's cold Ruth tried to force daughter Rose (Kate Winslet) into marriage with an abusive man so loathsome that Rose considered suicide!
Fisher once revealed how her costumes helped her in portraying the character.
"It was the easiest role to ever get into, because Deborah Scott, the magnificent costume designer, dressed us from the inside out. Having that corset on completely changes your breathing style and posture," she told Vulture.
She continued, "Also the hairstyles. That was all my hair put up under a huge hat. That was another thing that contributes to a kind of grumpiness that I think Ruth had. Nobody could breathe correctly. There were not a lot of places where you could rest. Sitting down was difficult. The corset would dig into your body, and you couldn’t lean back — the hat was so big. They had all these resting boards for us, but nobody who had their hair up in a big hat could use them. The proportions were incorrect. So we did a lot of standing around."
'The Manchurian Candidate' – Eleanor Iselin
Beloved Angela Lansbury was Eleanor, who was so despicable and domineering she primed her son (Laurence Harvey) to assassinate a presidential nominee so her husband could become president.
'Serial Mom' – Beverly Sutphin
Kathleen Turner portrayed Beverly, the perfect housewife and mom … except that she was a serial killer who brought gruesome death to those who crossed her!
'Friday The 13th' – Pamela Voorhees
Mom Pam (Betsy Palmer) took bloody revenge on the camp counselors she blamed for allowing the drowning death of son Jason — who returned to kill in a load of sequels.