Eddie Murphy's Big Family: Meet His 10 Kids
Nov. 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Eddie Murphy is a proud father-of-10, and he often shares his admiration for each member of his large blended family.
"My kids are the center of everything. Once you have kids, it's all about them," he said in his November Netflix documentary, Being Eddie.
His parenting journey includes a diverse mix of children from different relationships. His eldest son, Eric, came from his romance with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. With ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, he has four daughters — Bria, Shayne, Zola and Bella — and a son named Myles.
Eddie also has a son Christian with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood, and daughter Angel with ex-girlfriend Mel B. In addition, he shares daughter Izzy and his youngest son, Max, with his current wife, Paige Butcher.
Scroll down to learn more about Eddie's children.
Eric Murphy
Eddie and Paulette welcomed their only child together, Eric, on July 10, 1989.
In May, Eric and his now-wife, Jasmin Lawrence, tied the knot in a private, intimate church ceremony following their November 2024 engagement.
"Actually, they got married, like, two weeks ago," the Beverly Hills Cop actor revealed during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them."
Like his father, Eric has pursued a career in the industry, but as a writer and voice actor.
Bria Murphy
On November 18, 1989, Eddie and Nicole welcomed their first child together, Bria.
In addition to being an artist, Bria has followed in her father's footsteps, having acting credits in The Perfect Match, Daddy Daycare, Conflict of Interest, The Start Up and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
She married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 close friends and family on July 9, 2022.
Christian Murphy
Eddie and Tamara's only child together, Christian, was born on November 29, 1990.
Christian has maintained a relatively private life, though he previously appeared in the 2011 film Cougar's Inc.
Myles Mitchell Murphy
The BAFTA-nominated actor became a father-of-four when Myles was born on November 7, 1992.
Now a family man, Myles has expanded his own brood with his wife, Carly Fink, and has welcomed daughters Evie Isla and Zuri Liv in 2019 and 2024, respectively.
Shayne Audra Murphy
- Matt Damon's Daughters Make Super Rare Appearance At 'Air' Premiere: See The Family Photos!
- Inside Doting Dad Mark Wahlberg's Most Memorable Moments With His Family After Starting New Life In Vegas: Photos
- Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Thinks He and His Wife Rhea Durham Are 'Complete Idiots' in 'Many Ways'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Eddie and Nicole's daughter Shayne was born on October 10, 1994.
While most of her siblings stay out of the spotlight, Shayne is active on social media, posting vacation photos and selfies.
She notably appeared on Hollywood Exes with Bria and on Season 2 of Claim to Fame.
"He's very trusting of my judgment," she said of Eddie's reaction to her Claim to Fame appearance. "He's been watching the show. We were just in Hawaii together and when we got in, my whole family watched it together. It was really cute. He's really invested."
Zola Ivy Murphy
Zola Ivy, Eddie's sixth child and his fourth with Nicole, was born on December 24, 1999.
Bella Zahra Murphy
On January 29, 2002, Eddie and Nicole welcomed their youngest child, Bella.
Aside from appearing on Hollywood Exes, Bella also had roles in Dollface, Fairyland and Coming 2 America.
Angel Iris Murphy Brown
Eddie's eighth child, Angel, was born on April 3, 2007. The You People actor initially disputed the paternity, but the Spice Girl insisted it was a "completely planned pregnancy."
Despite the past issues, the parents now "have a very good relationship."
"He always makes sure to get them involved with Angel," a source told People. "Mel and Eddie always talk through Eddie's mom, but there's no issues — that's just how they co-parent. But he really is a hands-on parent with his kids, especially Angel."
Izzy Oona Murphy
Eddie grew his family even more when his and Paige's first child, Izzy, arrived on May 3, 2016.
Max Charles Murphy
The Trading Places actor's 10th and youngest child, Max, was born on November 30, 2018.