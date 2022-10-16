Meet Justin Waller: From A Small Town Native To Building A Thriving Business

A significant tip to success in life is mentally tackling all the challenges you will face. You have to face life and business understanding that problems are a fact of life and you will inevitably face them. You also need to constantly stay optimistic and motivated and see problems as just a part of doing business. Justin Weller is among the many people who remained positive and recognized that challenges are temporary obstacles that will help them attain success.

Justin is an entrepreneur and real estate investor grew up in Denham Springs, a small town in Louisiana. He hailed from humble beginnings, grew up in a trailer park, and faced many adversities, but these did not hinder him from pursuing his dreams. Most people from Denham Springs didn’t see his level of success due to their poor/small-town mindset. However, Justin detached himself from this mentality by moving from the city, creating the right mindset, and ultimately building a steel company, RedIron Construction, LLC, in his twenties. He was also a D1 athlete in college and traveled worldwide, helping men with developing and nurturing a strong mindset.