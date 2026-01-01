Who Is Kristen Kiehnle? Meet the Model Spotted With Jacob Elordi After His Split From Olivia Jade Giannulli

Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi might have a new lady in his life — model Kristen Kiehnle. The two were seen together last month following Elordi's permanent split from Olivia Jade Giannulli. Us Weekly confirmed on October 29 that Elordi, 28, and Giannulli, 26, ended their on-again, off-again romance, which started in December 2021. A source revealed that the couple “realized they are better off not together,” adding that Elordi has already moved on and “has been on dates” with someone new. “It’s fully over. They are not getting back together," another source dished to People.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @kristenkiehnle/Instagram After four years together, Jacob Elordi and Olivia have officially called it quits, a source confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Just a day after their breakup announcement, Elordi was spotted enjoying lunch in Malibu, Calif., with Kiehnle, 28. Photos shared by DeuxMoi showcased their time together. The pair reportedly also enjoyed a “trip to Big Sur” and attended the Los Angeles premiere of Elordi’s film Frankenstein earlier that October, in addition to grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. So, who is Kristen Kiehnle? Keep scrolling to learn more...

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @kristenkiehnle/Instagram Jacob Elordi sparked dating rumors after being seen with model Kristen Kiehnle in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Kiehnle Is a Model Kiehnle signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2019, and she is currently represented by Women Management Los Angeles. Her Instagram showcases her globetrotting lifestyle, often featuring stunning swimwear photo shoots.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kristenkiehnle/Instagram Kristen Kiehnle often shares her lifestyle, adventures and swimwear shots on Instagram.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Southern California Roots Born in Scottsdale, Ariz., Kiehnle grew up in Newport Beach, Calif., calling it her hometown. She attended Mater Dei High School in nearby Santa Ana, where she excelled in indoor and beach volleyball, winning division championships two years in a row, according to her UCLA athlete profile.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kristenkiehnle/Instagram Kristen Kiehnle transitioned from being a college volleyball star to a full-time modeling career.

Article continues below advertisement

College Volleyball Star Kiehnle expanded her volleyball career at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) from 2015 to 2019. She joined the beach volleyball team during her freshman year and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

Article continues below advertisement

Adventures in Her Vintage VW Van Since graduating in 2019, Kiehnle moved to Venice, Calif., where she embraced a full-time modeling career. She often shares her adventures on Instagram, documenting road trips and camping escapades along the California coast in her beloved VW Bus. As recently as October, she posted photos from her beach trips in what she affectionately refers to as her “crib.”