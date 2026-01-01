or
Who Is Kristen Kiehnle? Meet the Model Spotted With Jacob Elordi After His Split From Olivia Jade Giannulli

Jacob Elordi sparked dating rumors after being spotted with model Kristen Kiehnle in Malibu, Calif.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Jacob Elordi might have a new lady in his life — model Kristen Kiehnle. The two were seen together last month following Elordi's permanent split from Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Us Weekly confirmed on October 29 that Elordi, 28, and Giannulli, 26, ended their on-again, off-again romance, which started in December 2021. A source revealed that the couple “realized they are better off not together,” adding that Elordi has already moved on and “has been on dates” with someone new.

“It’s fully over. They are not getting back together," another source dished to People.

After four years together, Jacob Elordi and Olivia have officially called it quits, a source confirmed.

Just a day after their breakup announcement, Elordi was spotted enjoying lunch in Malibu, Calif., with Kiehnle, 28.

Photos shared by DeuxMoi showcased their time together. The pair reportedly also enjoyed a “trip to Big Sur” and attended the Los Angeles premiere of Elordi’s film Frankenstein earlier that October, in addition to grabbing coffee in Los Angeles.

So, who is Kristen Kiehnle? Keep scrolling to learn more...

Jacob Elordi sparked dating rumors after being seen with model Kristen Kiehnle in California.

Kristen Kiehnle Is a Model

Kiehnle signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2019, and she is currently represented by Women Management Los Angeles. Her Instagram showcases her globetrotting lifestyle, often featuring stunning swimwear photo shoots.

Kristen Kiehnle often shares her lifestyle, adventures and swimwear shots on Instagram.

Jacob Elordi

Southern California Roots

Born in Scottsdale, Ariz., Kiehnle grew up in Newport Beach, Calif., calling it her hometown. She attended Mater Dei High School in nearby Santa Ana, where she excelled in indoor and beach volleyball, winning division championships two years in a row, according to her UCLA athlete profile.

Kristen Kiehnle transitioned from being a college volleyball star to a full-time modeling career.

College Volleyball Star

Kiehnle expanded her volleyball career at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) from 2015 to 2019. She joined the beach volleyball team during her freshman year and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

Adventures in Her Vintage VW Van

Since graduating in 2019, Kiehnle moved to Venice, Calif., where she embraced a full-time modeling career. She often shares her adventures on Instagram, documenting road trips and camping escapades along the California coast in her beloved VW Bus. As recently as October, she posted photos from her beach trips in what she affectionately refers to as her “crib.”

Kristen Kiehnle was first romantically linked to pro skateboarder Curren Caples back in 2019.

Past Romance with Pro Skater Curren Caples

Before her connection with Elordi, Kiehnle dated professional skater Curren Caples. The couple was first linked in 2019 when Caples gave her a birthday shout-out on Facebook. They shared their relationship with fans during a romantic trip to Paris, where Kiehnle captioned photos, “Sk8 sesh with bae.” However, their romance seemed to fade out in 2020.

