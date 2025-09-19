Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's Relationship Timeline: A Look Back at Their On-Off Romance Before Their Recent Breakup

Article continues below advertisement

December 2021: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Sparked Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli split after four years of dating.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's love story began after the Euphoria actor's split from Kaia Gerber. In photos shared by a news outlet in December 2021, Elordi and Giannulli were spotted grabbing coffee together in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. Soon after the outing, sources claimed they were "casually dating." A separate insider told Us Weekly they were keeping it casual and "enjoying hanging out together" after going on some dates. "They both got out of relationships recently so they're not rushing into anything serious," the Us Weekly source added. "So far it's going well and there's sparks between them."

March 2022: Jacob Elordi Cozied Up to Bianca Finch

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli dated on-again, off-again before their recent breakup.

Things between Elordi and Giannulli seemed to go downhill as The Kissing Booth actor was pictured cozying up to model Bianca Finch. At the time, they were seen hanging out at a park near the Hollywood sign with the Australian actor's golden retriever, Layla, and another puppy.

August 2022: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Broke Up for the First Time

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram Jacob Elordi previously dated Joey King and Zendaya.

After a May 2022 report confirmed Elordi and Giannulli finally made their relationship official, a source said they decided to break up that August. "He's not looking for a serious relationship at the moment," the source continued.

September 2022: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Were Spotted Together Again

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram Jacob Elordi began dating Olivia Jade Giannulli after his split from Kaia Gerber.

Just a month after their first split, Elordi and Giannulli sparked reconciliation rumors after they were photographed together at a park. "They're into each other, but it's still quite casual," an insider said. "They're seeing where things go as Jacob is really busy with his film career right now but they have great chemistry together."

December 2022: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Had Outings in Los Angeles

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber dated for about one year.

Elordi and Giannulli strengthened their relationship further by spending more time together in public. Fans spotted them out and about in Los Angeles on two occasions in December 2022: first at a park with their dogs, and second at a Pilates class.

February 2023: A Source Said Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Split After Being On and Off for Months

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram Olivia Jade Giannulli is the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

For the second time, Elordi and Giannulli ended their romance "after being on-off for months." "They were going around in circles — with their fighting, breaking up, making up, getting back together and then breaking up again. It was like something you see in high school," a source told J-14. They added, "Jacob had had enough and dumped Olivia a month ago, and this time it appears to be over for good."

May 2023: Reconciliation Rumors Surfaced Again

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram Olivia Jade Giannulli was a former 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant.

Once again, Elordi and Giannulli showed signs they had rebuilt bridges by having a PDA-packed outing in Los Angeles in May 2023.

June 2023: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Were 'Getting Close Again'

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli split several times before their recent breakup.

Following their Italian vacation, a source said Elordi and Giannulli were definitely back together after patching things up. "They've been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit," a source told Us Weekly. "This month they've been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all. They wanted to see if their connection was still there." They added, "They both seem really happy and their friends wouldn't be surprised if they officially got back together."

July – September 2023: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Enjoyed More Time Together

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram News about the breakup surfaced after Olivia Jade Giannulli shared a vlog about her move to Paris.

As they worked things out, the then-couple enjoyed more vacations and outings together. They had a fun getaway to Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in July 2023, before they were spotted strolling around the SoHo neighborhood in September of the same year.

November 2023: Jacob Elordi Dodged a Question About His Love Life

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram According to Olivia Jade Giannulli, her move is the beginning of a 'formative' time in her life.

Although Elordi and Giannulli's relationship seemed to be going strong, the Saltburn actor refused to comment on their romance when asked about his love life. "I appreciate you giving me the space," he told GQ.

January 2024: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Fueled Breakup Rumors Again

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram Sources said the distance put a strain on their relationship.

In January 2024, Elordi and Giannulli's relationship was hit with breakup rumors again after Us Weekly reported that they had called it quits. The split buzz did not last long as TMZ clarified they were still dating and spending time together in New York City before Elordi's Saturday Night Live gig.

August 2025: Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli Called It Quits After 4 Years of Dating

Source: MEGA; @oliviajade/Instagram Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly agreed their relationship 'was not working.'