Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade's Romance Is 'Fully Over,' Source Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have officially ended their on-again, off-again romance for what appears to be the last time. The Euphoria star, 28, and the influencer, 26, reportedly won’t reconcile after briefly rekindling their relationship last month, a source revealed to People.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @oliviajade/instagram; MEGA Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade’s breakup has been confirmed, a source claims.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s fully over,” the source said. While the breakup marks the conclusion of their relationship, Giannulli is said to be more focused on her family dynamics than the split itself. Reports suggest she is more concerned about her parents, Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who are navigating a separation after 28 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have separated after 28 years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

“She’s fine about the Jacob split; she’s more upset about what’s going on with her father,” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

In September, Olivia supported Jacob at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his new horror film, Frankenstein. The actor posed solo for photographers before reuniting with Olivia, guiding her up the stairs at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Jacob and Olivia were first linked together in 2021 after they were spotted sharing coffee in Los Angeles. Their on-again, off-again relationship lasted for four years, ultimately culminating in their August breakup.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @oliviajade/instagram Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi had an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Weeks after the split, Olivia shared her experience of undergoing “uncomfortable changes” in life and expressed her commitment to therapy. “I think summer gets painted as this, like, carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be,” she reflected in a YouTube video.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Olivia Jade was linked to Glen Powell after they were seen in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after, she was seen out with Glen Powell in New York City, which sparked rumors of a new romance. However, a few days later, Olivia reconciled with Jacob at the Toronto International Film Festival, hoping to give their relationship another chance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin is being supported by her daughters following her separation from her husband.