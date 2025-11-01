Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade's Romance Is 'Fully Over,' Source Reveals
Nov. 1 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have officially ended their on-again, off-again romance for what appears to be the last time.
The Euphoria star, 28, and the influencer, 26, reportedly won’t reconcile after briefly rekindling their relationship last month, a source revealed to People.
“It’s fully over,” the source said.
While the breakup marks the conclusion of their relationship, Giannulli is said to be more focused on her family dynamics than the split itself. Reports suggest she is more concerned about her parents, Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who are navigating a separation after 28 years of marriage.
“She’s fine about the Jacob split; she’s more upset about what’s going on with her father,” the insider added.
In September, Olivia supported Jacob at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his new horror film, Frankenstein. The actor posed solo for photographers before reuniting with Olivia, guiding her up the stairs at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
Jacob and Olivia were first linked together in 2021 after they were spotted sharing coffee in Los Angeles. Their on-again, off-again relationship lasted for four years, ultimately culminating in their August breakup.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Weeks after the split, Olivia shared her experience of undergoing “uncomfortable changes” in life and expressed her commitment to therapy.
“I think summer gets painted as this, like, carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be,” she reflected in a YouTube video.
Shortly after, she was seen out with Glen Powell in New York City, which sparked rumors of a new romance. However, a few days later, Olivia reconciled with Jacob at the Toronto International Film Festival, hoping to give their relationship another chance.
Romance aside, a friend of Lori confirmed that Olivia and her sister, Isabella Rose, 27, are fully supporting their mother during this challenging time.
Lori, 61, reportedly decided to separate from Mossimo, 62, after discovering “incriminating” messages on his phone. Now, she aims to distance herself from him and focus on reclaiming her life.