Meet the Cast of 'Sterling Point': Ella Rubin, Bo Bragason and More
Sept. 25 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Sterling Point is officially returning for another season on Prime Video.
In a press release issued two weeks after the series premiered, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the Megan Park-directed drama has been renewed for Season 2.
"It's been an absolute joy to see the appreciation and love for the show," said Park, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. "We worked so hard to make the show as authentic as possible and to see audiences respond to that has been thrilling. We cannot wait to dive deeper into these characters and deliver the best second season ever!"
Co-showrunners and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage similarly reflected on the enthusiastic reception, calling it "incredible" to watch viewers embrace Sterling Point with the same affection the creative team had while making it.
"It's truly a testament to Megan Park, our amazing cast, crew, Amazon and all of our partners, who put so much of themselves into the show. We can't wait to be back in Muskoka and for everyone to see what we have in store for Annie, Ramona and the rest of the crew for Season Two," they added.
Here's everything to know about the cast of Sterling Point, many of whom are expected to return and reprise their roles in Season 2.
Ella Rubin
Ella Rubin leads Sterling Point as Annie Jacobson. Before landing the Prime Video series, the former child actress appeared in The Chair, Masters of the Air, The Idea of You, Anora and Until Dawn. She also made her Broadway debut in The Rose Tattoo.
According to Deadline, Rubin is also attached to Netflix's The God of the Woods and The Boys From Brazil.
Amélie Hoeferle
Amélie Hoeferle stars as Ramona, whose connection to Annie becomes central to the family mystery.
One of her early screen roles came in the 2019 short The Boogeywoman, per her IMDb page. She later appeared in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Night Swim and Eddington. Her other 2026 credits include One Mile: Chapter One and One Mile: Chapter Two, as well as Tapestry: International Stories of Inspiring Women.
Bo Bragason
In Sterling Point, Bo Bragason takes on Oona, who later finds her friendship with Ramona develop into something more complicated.
She also began acting as a child and made her official television debut in the 2017 miniseries Three Girls. She then scored credits in Renegade Nell, The Jetty, The Radleys and King & Conqueror.
While working on the first season of the Prime Video Series, Bragason was tapped also set to play Princess Zelda in the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie.
Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie
Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie portrays Ellis in Sterling Point.
Before joining the cast of the hit series, he landed early roles in A Colony, Billie Blue, Troubled Waters, Falcon Lake and District 31, among others.
Daniel Quinn-Toye
From playing stage play roles, Daniel Quinn-Toye went on to pursue a TV career. The Scottish actor, who portrays as Rory, made a brief appearance in an episode of Badults and played minor roles in Sunny Dancer and Pressure.
He is set to appear in Voltron and Tom Ford's Cry to Heaven following the first season of Sterling Point.
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Keen Ruffalo
In Sterling Point, Keen Ruffalo steps into one of his biggest roles to date as Connor, Annie's twin brother.
He previously appeared in Begin Again, Thor: Ragnarok, Hal & Harper, Task and Nimrods.
Jay Duplass
Jay Duplass joins the ensemble as Steven, Annie and Connor's adoptive father.
The filmmaker and actor, who began his career in the late 1990s, built an impressive career in Hollywood, with acting credits in Transparent, The Mindy Project, The Chair, Industry and Dying for S--.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
While continuing his work in The Walking Dead franchise, Jeffrey Dean Morgan appears in Sterling Point as Joe.
The veteran actor is best known for roles in Grey's Anatomy, Supernatural, The Good Wife, Texas Rising, Watchmen and The Boys.
Nikko Angelo Hinayo
Filipino-Canadian actor Nikko Angelo Hinayo brings Sully to the series after previously appearing in The Heartfelt & Soulless: A Rock Opera and Davey & Jonesie's Locker.
Mabel Strachan
Mabel Strachan appears as Maple in Sterling Point after earlier credits in Revenge of Innsmouth and The Ridge, per her IMDb profile. She is also part of the cast of The Undertow, starring Jamie Dornan and Mackenzie Davis.