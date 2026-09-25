Meet the Cast of 'Sterling Point': Ella Rubin, Bo Bragason and More

The cast members are expected to return to their respective roles in the recently greenlit second season of 'Sterling Point.'

Sterling Point is officially returning for another season on Prime Video.

In a press release issued two weeks after the series premiered, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the Megan Park-directed drama has been renewed for Season 2.

"It's been an absolute joy to see the appreciation and love for the show," said Park, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. "We worked so hard to make the show as authentic as possible and to see audiences respond to that has been thrilling. We cannot wait to dive deeper into these characters and deliver the best second season ever!"

Co-showrunners and executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage similarly reflected on the enthusiastic reception, calling it "incredible" to watch viewers embrace Sterling Point with the same affection the creative team had while making it.

"It's truly a testament to Megan Park, our amazing cast, crew, Amazon and all of our partners, who put so much of themselves into the show. We can't wait to be back in Muskoka and for everyone to see what we have in store for Annie, Ramona and the rest of the crew for Season Two," they added.

Here's everything to know about the cast of Sterling Point, many of whom are expected to return and reprise their roles in Season 2.