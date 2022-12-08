'The Boys' Stars Tomer Capone, Laz Alonso & Karen Fukuhara Hint At What's To Come In Season 4 & Tease Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Mysterious New Character: 'He's Ready!'

Discussing some of their favorite scenes of the series, Alonso, who plays Mother's Milk also known as M.M., says he most enjoyed his character finally opening up on the traumatic reasons he developed OCD, while Fukuhara, who stars as Kimiko, loved the lightheartedness of shooting her musical sequence. But Capone, who plays Frenchie, reveals that for him — the best is yet to come.

"It's got to be scenes that we can't even start talking about yet in Season 4," he shares, explaining the show is currently filming the new season in Canada. "This show, it's like every scene, every new scene we have has a challenge, I think, like it's a challenge as an actor. And I feel excited about it. And it's one of those shows that there's no dull moments. Everything is so packed. It's such a gift for an actor to be excited everyday to come to set. It's crazy."