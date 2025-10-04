'Meet the Putmans' Family's Car Accident: What to Know About the Tragedy That Killed 3 Members and Injured 5 Others
Oct. 4 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
What Happened in the Fatal Car Crash That Killed Several Members of the Putman Family?
Tragedy struck the Putman family, who famously appeared on the TLC show Meet the Putmans.
On the night of September 26, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office confirmed a two-vehicle crash that occurred north of Detroit, Mich. In a statement to NBC News, the sheriff's office said a semi-truck failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into an eastbound Jeep carrying eight people.
Three of the people in the Jeep died at the scene, while five others — some of whom were in critical condition — were rushed to hospitals.
Meanwhile, the driver, identified as Pavel B. Shchukin, and his passenger sustained minor injuries and were treated at a medical facility.
According to the sheriff's office, Shchukin had been charged with three counts of moving violation causing death and five counts of moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function.
Which Putman Family Members Died in the Car Accident?
Following the incident, the family members issued a statement on Instagram confirming the deaths of Bill "Papa" Putman, Barb "Neenee" Putman and Blake Putman's wife, Megan.
"They have gone home to be with the Lord," the family continued.
Who Survived the Tragic Crash?
In the same statement, the Putman family revealed other members are still recovering from injuries.
"Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital," they added. "We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them."
What Has the Putman Family Said About Their Loss?
The Putman family added in part, "Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control."
"Because of that sacrifice, we know Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan are not gone forever. They are alive and whole in Heaven, standing before Jesus, hearing the words we all long to hear: 'Well done, my good and faithful servant' (Matthew 25.23),"
They expressed, "Thank you for every prayer, message, and act of love. Your support means more than words can express. Please continue to lift us up, that our hearts remain fixed on the truth that Jesus. conquered death so we could have eternal life."
The statement concluded with a verse from Romans 10:9, which reads, "If you declare with your mouth, 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved."
What Are the Latest Updates on the Survivors?
A September 28 update confirmed that Noah "is still sedated," but the family "[is] grateful to see that he is responding to us with movement. Every small sign reminds us that God is at work and hearing our prayers."
Meanwhile, Gia underwent a craniotomy that significantly reduced her brain pressure.
"This is a powerful reminder that God's hand is on her, guiding her healing every step of the way," the update added.
The remainder of the statement read, "Through it all, we continue to hold tightly to our faith, knowing that God has a plan and a purpose for everything. Even in the hardest moments, He is present, working in ways we may not yet understand. Thank you all for the continued prayers, love, and support. We feel your strength and faith surrounding us. Please keep lifting Noah and Gia up as they heal."