'Meet the Putmans' Family's Car Accident: What to Know About the Tragedy That Killed 3 Members and Injured 5 Others

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened in the Fatal Car Crash That Killed Several Members of the Putman Family?

Source: TLC/YouTube Several members of the Putman family were involved in a fatal car crash.

Tragedy struck the Putman family, who famously appeared on the TLC show Meet the Putmans. On the night of September 26, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office confirmed a two-vehicle crash that occurred north of Detroit, Mich. In a statement to NBC News, the sheriff's office said a semi-truck failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into an eastbound Jeep carrying eight people. Three of the people in the Jeep died at the scene, while five others — some of whom were in critical condition — were rushed to hospitals. Meanwhile, the driver, identified as Pavel B. Shchukin, and his passenger sustained minor injuries and were treated at a medical facility. According to the sheriff's office, Shchukin had been charged with three counts of moving violation causing death and five counts of moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function.

Article continues below advertisement

Which Putman Family Members Died in the Car Accident?

Source: @growingupputman/Instagram The family of 26 shared their stories on the TLC show.

Following the incident, the family members issued a statement on Instagram confirming the deaths of Bill "Papa" Putman, Barb "Neenee" Putman and Blake Putman's wife, Megan. "They have gone home to be with the Lord," the family continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Survived the Tragic Crash?

Source: TLC/YouTube 'Meet the Putmans' first aired in January 2017.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In the same statement, the Putman family revealed other members are still recovering from injuries. "Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital," they added. "We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them."

Article continues below advertisement

What Has the Putman Family Said About Their Loss?

Source: TLC/YouTube The family has continued to document their lives on YouTube.

The Putman family added in part, "Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control." "Because of that sacrifice, we know Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan are not gone forever. They are alive and whole in Heaven, standing before Jesus, hearing the words we all long to hear: 'Well done, my good and faithful servant' (Matthew 25.23)," They expressed, "Thank you for every prayer, message, and act of love. Your support means more than words can express. Please continue to lift us up, that our hearts remain fixed on the truth that Jesus. conquered death so we could have eternal life." The statement concluded with a verse from Romans 10:9, which reads, "If you declare with your mouth, 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved."

Article continues below advertisement

What Are the Latest Updates on the Survivors?

Source: @growingupputman/Instagram Five family members were injured in the car crash.