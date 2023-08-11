Breaking Barriers in Hospitality: Megan Ashli's Empowering Journey to Restaurant Ownership

In the vivacious city of Miami, where dreams are woven with a blend of culture and innovation, a trailblazer has emerged. Megan Ashli, an indomitable spirit, is redefining the landscape of the hospitality industry. From a tumultuous past filled with struggles to scaling the summits of entrepreneurship, Megan’s journey is a tale of perseverance and tenacity. As one of the few Black female business owners in the hospitality sector, her story is not just empowering; it's a clarion call for daring dreamers everywhere. From the trials of her youth to the triumphs of restaurant ownership, Megan's life proves that with resilience, even the seemingly unattainable can be conquered.

At the tender age of 14, Megan’s survival instincts propelled her to escape an abusive household. Tackling life head-on, she worked tirelessly in minimum-wage jobs. When she became a mother at 15, her resolve only strengthened.

As luck would have it, Megan crossed paths with business partners who introduced her to the realm of hospitality. She dove into learning the industry with such ardor that she bought into her first restaurant endeavor, MAU Miami, in 2018. Tequila Bar Kavo and Playa followed in 2021, placing Megan firmly on the map as a visionary restaurateur.