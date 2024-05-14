Donald Trump Ignores Reporter's Question After Claiming Judge Is 'Making Big Money' From Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, May 14, and made the bold claim that Judge Juan Merchan was making "big money" from his ongoing hush money trial.
"Virtually every Legal Analyst and Scholar said yesterday, at the end of the day, that there is no case, and that this witch hunt should have never been brought, and should be thrown out now!!!" he wrote in all-caps.
"The problem is that this Judge, Merchan, is TOTALLY COMPROMISED, CONFLICTED, AND CORRUPT, MAKING BIG MONEY OFF OF THIS SCAM AND ITS OUTCOME," he continued. "He can’t render a fair decision, too much is at stake for him and the Democrats. The Appellate Division should remove him immediately!"
That same day, the 77-year-old told a crowd of reporters outside of the New York courtroom that the entire case was "politically motivated" and a "sham."
"It’s an assault on the leading candidate for U.S. president," he said.
Trump also repeated that the gag order "has to come off," arguing that when he's asked questions, he's "not allowed to answer."
"There’s never been anything like this in the history of our country. It’s a scam," he complained. "It’s election interference at a level that’s never taken place before. And now, if you don’t mind, I’m going to go into the icebox and sit for a long time. Thank you very much."
As the embattled former POTUS turned to leave and make his way back into the courtroom, reporters shouted their questions. One called out, "Mr. Trump! How is the judge making money off this case?"
Trump did not give an answer.
This isn't the first time the controversial politician has been asked to back up his wild claims. As OK! previously reported, Trump ranted to Fox 6 journalist Jason Calvi that Joe Biden orchestrated the hush money trial.
"I’m in a fake trial, and I’m in a trial that’s a Democrat — you know, you take a look at — where did it come from? It came from Biden," he alleged at the time. "It’s a Biden trial to try and keep me off the trail."
Calvi interrupted, "I don’t think there’s evidence of that, that he was involved with this."
"There’s evidence. You just take a look. I mean, who’s heading up the trial? Take a look at the person that’s setting it up," he replied, failing to cite specific sources or proof of his allegations. "No, there’s a lot of evidence is, eh, and there’s also common sense involved, but there’s a lot of evidence and it’s disgraceful."