Megan Fox Exposes Her Buttcheeks in Barely-There Black Thong After Deleting All Her Instagram Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox left little to the imagination in a raunchy new series of photos. In the Tuesday, March 3, upload, the actress sizzled in a tight black T-shirt and thong, exposing her backside as she lay on the floor. Fox, 39, paired her sultry ensemble with sheer black stockings, sky-high stilettos and a studded choker. Her long black hair cascaded behind her while she mugged for the camera in front of a solid white backdrop.

Article continues below advertisement

“Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” she captioned her photo dump. Influencer Jen Brett gushed over the star in the comments section, writing, “You’re the reason I like girls too omg 🥵.” Fox had previously deleted all of her Instagram photos and started from scratch. “I’m alive. New pics just dropped,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon. She followed up with an image of herself lying face-up on the ground, accompanied by three black heart emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Welcomed Daughter Saga Nearly 1 Year Ago

Source: @meganfox/Instagram 'I’m alive. New pics just dropped,' the actress wrote of her sultry pictures.

Fox has been busy embracing her role as mom after giving birth to daughter Saga Blade with ex Machine Gun Kelly on March 27, 2025. On Monday, March 2, it was revealed the singer got a “SAGA” tattoo inked in bold, capital letters on his right hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Megan Fox is a mom to Saga, who turns 1 at the end of March.

During an October 2025 appearance, Fox disclosed she was struggling postpartum. "First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog," she divulged in a Q&A for her film Jennifer's Body. "I haven't slept in seven months. So if I repeat myself, I'm sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I'm off track."

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox Did Not Intend on Getting Pregnant

Source: MEGA Megan Fox split from Machine Gun Kelly in November 2024.

The Transformers alum admitted the pregnancy wasn't planned. "38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but happy surprise)," she captioned a video of herself from her show Overcompensating on May 21, 2025. "Please stop listening to the patriarchy light beings. We do not have any expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway…watch @overcompensating." Fox also shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9. MGK shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, 16, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly Gushes Over Megan Fox

Source: MEGA Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship.