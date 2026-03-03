Megan Fox Exposes Her Buttcheeks in Barely-There Black Thong After Deleting All Her Instagram Photos
March 3 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Megan Fox left little to the imagination in a raunchy new series of photos.
In the Tuesday, March 3, upload, the actress sizzled in a tight black T-shirt and thong, exposing her backside as she lay on the floor.
Fox, 39, paired her sultry ensemble with sheer black stockings, sky-high stilettos and a studded choker. Her long black hair cascaded behind her while she mugged for the camera in front of a solid white backdrop.
“Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” she captioned her photo dump.
Influencer Jen Brett gushed over the star in the comments section, writing, “You’re the reason I like girls too omg 🥵.”
Fox had previously deleted all of her Instagram photos and started from scratch.
“I’m alive. New pics just dropped,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon.
She followed up with an image of herself lying face-up on the ground, accompanied by three black heart emojis.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Welcomed Daughter Saga Nearly 1 Year Ago
Fox has been busy embracing her role as mom after giving birth to daughter Saga Blade with ex Machine Gun Kelly on March 27, 2025.
On Monday, March 2, it was revealed the singer got a “SAGA” tattoo inked in bold, capital letters on his right hand.
During an October 2025 appearance, Fox disclosed she was struggling postpartum.
"First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog," she divulged in a Q&A for her film Jennifer's Body. "I haven't slept in seven months. So if I repeat myself, I'm sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I'm off track."
Megan Fox Did Not Intend on Getting Pregnant
The Transformers alum admitted the pregnancy wasn't planned.
"38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but happy surprise)," she captioned a video of herself from her show Overcompensating on May 21, 2025. "Please stop listening to the patriarchy light beings. We do not have any expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway…watch @overcompensating."
Fox also shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 13, Bodhi, 12, and Journey, 9. MGK shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, 16, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.
Machine Gun Kelly Gushes Over Megan Fox
Although MGK, 35, and Fox are no longer together, the “Emo Girl” artist is grateful for the connection they once had.
"That woman struck a bullseye," he said on the October 26, 2025, episode of the "Dumb Blonde Podcast.” "And when I felt that sense light up, everything else went away, and I learned what it was to accept living. That was — it gave purpose to everything I was confused at why I was here. I’m forever grateful to God and indebted to the destiny lines that wove me and her together, because that was something where when I saw her eyes for the first time, it was like I had a telescope to every secret in the universe. And I think what followed that really proved what moving with love does."