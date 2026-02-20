Megan Moroney Says She Didn't 'Overthink' While Writing Her Album 'Cloud 9': 'I Was Just Being Myself the Entire Way Through'

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Moroney is letting her latest album, Cloud 9, which dropped on Friday, February 20, do all the talking! "I think this album is different because of the way I wrote it. It was so effortless, and I didn't overthink anything. I didn't try to make it check any box. I was just being myself the entire way through. My other albums have a lot of that, but there was some hesitation of, 'How am I going to be perceived if I say this on the album?' Now, I am like, 'I don't really care.' You either like it, or you don't, and that's fine!" the country star, 28, told OK! on Friday, February 20, while surprising fans with a listening party for fans at Raising Cane’s Times Square Global Flagship to celebrate the Cloud 9 release.

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram The country star's latest album came out on February 20.

"I definitely think there's a lot of confidence with this album that I've translated into my personal life and how I interact and think about things," she continued. "That's kind of woven throughout the entire album." While writing the album, the performer felt she had to write from the heart and remind herself that she's not writing to "sell out arenas," even though that is happening. "The goal is always to write about my life because it's therapeutic for me. It helps me move on from things and then hopefully share that with people! The other stuff is just extra. I think it's just blocking out the noise, which I had to remind myself of. When things grow, you have a lot of people tuning in with their opinions."

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram The starlet said the title of the album came to her a year and a half ago.

As for how the album came together, Moroney said sometimes titles just pop up in her head. "One time, I thought of cloud nine, and I've had it for a year and a half maybe, but I was very emo cowgirl, not happy enough to even think about writing a song called 'Cloud 9.' I didn't like just saying I am on cloud nine, something that's kind of boring. One day, I was super happy, and I had a crush. Love having a crush ... and I thought of like, 'What if you're way above cloud nine?' It just kind of happened naturally, but I had the title for a year and a half when I was finally happy enough to write it, it just organically came," she explained.

Source: Raising Cane’s Megan Moroney lit up Raising Cane’s Times Square Global Flagship under the glow of the neon Chicken Finger sign at her 'Cloud 9' listening celebration with fans.

Moroney is also thrilled Kacey Musgraves, who inspired her to write her own songs, is on her album. "It's a full circle moment. I feel like that kind of stuff doesn't happen, so I'm really grateful," she said of their song "Bells & Whistles." She also collaborated with Ed Sheeran, who did a "fantastic job" on the track "I Only Miss You." "He actually picked the traditional country song out of all the ones I sent to him, and he killed it," she said. "It's so cool to hear his voice in that lower register, too, which he doesn't normally do. He made the song!" "I'm also excited to play 'Who Hurt You?' live. I think that one is going to be a spiritual experience and 'Change of Heart,' too. I'm excited to play those songs. It's been a while since I've had a headlining show, so I'm excited to see everybody in their cute outfits and singing along to every word!" she added of going out on the road this year.

Source: Raising Cane's Fans lined up at Raising Cane’s Times Square in NYC as Megan Moroney autographed copies of 'Cloud 9' during the celebratory album launch fan event.

It felt right for the blonde babe to attend a listening party with her friends at Raising Cane's in Times Square since their partnership is "so organic." "My Twitter bio used to be can I please get a three-figure combo with extra cream sauce and a Sprite! That was my bio. It's been such a great partnership. I was here in New York for press two weeks ago, and I had the cuisine of the entire city, but I chose to Uber Eats Raising Cane's, so it's very easy to partner with them. I love Todd [Graves] and his story. He's very hardworking and kind. Everyone is wonderful, and it's fun!" she exclaimed.

Source: Raising Cane's During her 'Cloud 9' album listening party at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in NYC, Megan Moroney surprised fans and stepped behind the front counter to snap selfies and sign autographs.

Dressed in her signature pink, excited fans packed the restaurant and were genuinely shocked when Moroney appeared, greeting the crowd, posing for selfies and signing albums as “Cloud 9” played throughout the space. She also unveiled special in-Restaurant “Cloud 9” displays that will roll out to nearly 1,000 Raising Cane’s Restaurants nationwide, extending the excitement from Times Square to fans across the country.