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Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Called Daniel Radcliffe 'Harry Potter All Day' While Filming 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'

split of Megan Thee Stallion, Daniel Radcliffe.
Source: MEGA

Megan Thee Stallion had Harry Potter on her mind!

Oct. 2 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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Megan Thee Stallion couldn't help but fangirl while working alongside Daniel Radcliffe.

The 31-year-old rapper opened up about filming her guest role on NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, admitting she had a hard time separating Radcliffe, 37, from the iconic character that made him famous.

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image of Megan had a hard time separating Radcliffe from his famous character.
Source: @POPCAVE/INSTAGRAM

Megan had a hard time separating Radcliffe from his famous character.

“I was on that set, calling that man Harry Potter all day,” Megan hilariously confessed in a new interview.

Luckily, Radcliffe didn't seem to mind.

“Daniel made me feel so, so, so comfortable,” Megan continued. “We were literally talking and joking the whole time. I think that's why the chemistry was so good.”

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Megan Gushes Over Working With Daniel

Image of the two quickly hit it off behind the scenes.
Source: YOUTUBE

The two quickly hit it off behind the scenes.

Megan guest-starred on the NBC comedy as Denise, a recently divorced mother and mail carrier who develops a flirtation with Radcliffe's character, documentary filmmaker Arthur Tobin.

Their onscreen chemistry wasn't difficult to create, according to Megan, as the two quickly hit it off behind the scenes.

Radcliffe was equally complimentary about his costar.

“We were honestly so lucky to get Megan to be on the show,” he shared. “Normally, it takes a few seasons for people as famous as she is to guest-star.”

NBC first announced Megan's guest appearance in February, revealing that Denise would strike up a flirtation with Arthur.

The casting marked another addition to Megan's growing acting résumé, which already included appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Big Mouth, Dicks: The Musical and the 2024 adaptation of Mean Girls.

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Megan Thee Stallion Played Daniel's Love Interest

Image of Megan is adding more acting projects to her résumé.
Source: @NBC/INSTAGRAM

Megan is adding more acting projects to her résumé.

Megan's stint on Reggie Dinkins is only one part of her increasingly busy career outside of music.

The “Savage” rapper also made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and filmed a role in the Adam Sandler-produced Netflix movie Roommates, where she plays a prisoner named Louise.

Despite adding more acting projects to her résumé, music remains a major focus as Megan continues working on her upcoming album, Act III.

As OK! previously reported, Megan has also been navigating major changes in her personal life following her split from Klay Thompson.

Is Expanding Her Acting Career

image of Megan has a busy career outside of music.
Source: MEGA

Megan has a busy career outside of music.

“I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay,” Megan told a publication. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever.”

“I’m not thinking about anything romantic,” she declared, adding that she's “definitely not thinking about no relationship.”

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