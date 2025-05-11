The Grammy Award winner posted a full vlog from her evening, which included a review of the elaborate sit-down dinner with friends. She zoomed in on green beans as she questioned the man next to her, "Why didn't you eat your vegetables?"

She then posted a clip with Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan, who expressed how much she "loved the food."

"That short rib!" Stallion added before making a chef's kiss gesture.

She tried the cheesecake with Olympian Jordan Chiles, who was pleased to find out there was key lime in it.

"I thought I didn't like key lime! What the h---!" Stallion exclaimed.

She capped off the video diary with a video of her being introduced to the stage as her song "Mamushi (feat. Yuki Chiba)" played in the background.