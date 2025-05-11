Megan Thee Stallion Exposes Her Nipples in See-Through Dress at Gold House Gala
Megan Thee Stallion left little to the imagination in a revealing new red carpet look.
The "Savage" rapper, 30, bared her underb--- in a sculptural black gown as she was honored at the Gold House Gala on Saturday, May 10.
Stallion showed off her cinched waist in a semi-transparent ensemble, complete with thick, ring-like piping around the upper bust and waist. The dress featured a high, halter neck before transitioning into a full-length skirt with a slit.
She accessorized with long earrings, a mini, red fan clutch and her signature long nails. Her red hair stayed simple and sleek, slicked back in a high ponytail so that the rest of the garment could shine.
Megan Thee Stallion's Run-In With Sandra Oh
The singer fangirled over Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh on the red carpet.
"You would never believe who I just seen [sic]!" Stallion said in a TikTok video as Oh placed her hands on her shoulders. "Oh my God. The icon. The legend. Come heal me. Wow!"
Megan Thee Stallion's Gold House Gala Evening
The Grammy Award winner posted a full vlog from her evening, which included a review of the elaborate sit-down dinner with friends. She zoomed in on green beans as she questioned the man next to her, "Why didn't you eat your vegetables?"
She then posted a clip with Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan, who expressed how much she "loved the food."
"That short rib!" Stallion added before making a chef's kiss gesture.
She tried the cheesecake with Olympian Jordan Chiles, who was pleased to find out there was key lime in it.
"I thought I didn't like key lime! What the h---!" Stallion exclaimed.
She capped off the video diary with a video of her being introduced to the stage as her song "Mamushi (feat. Yuki Chiba)" played in the background.
Megan Thee Stallion's Met Gala Look
Stallion stepped out in another sultry ensemble recently at the Met Gala on Monday, May 5. The musician wore a Michael Kors sparkly silver dress that accentuated her cleavage. The bodycon gown featured a sweetheart neckline and high slit that flaunted her long legs. She paired the glamorous design with a floor-length, white fur coat with a train.
Her hair was tied in several layers of large knots before cascading into a long ponytail. The updo included jewels in the center, which matched her 35-carat diamond studs, ring and bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry.
In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video of herself getting ready, she questioned, "Is the b---- too much?" Michael Kors reassured her "no," before she declared, "Shiniest thing on the carpet, babe."