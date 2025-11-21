Meghan King Lost Temporary Custody of Her 3 Kids After Allegedly Administering Unprescribed Medication to Son

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan King is facing new custody issues with her three children.

Sources indicate that King, 39, allegedly provided Ritalin to Hayes multiple times, despite the child not having an ADHD diagnosis. The situation escalated when King reportedly asked a school nurse to give her son the medication, prompting a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation.

The reality star allegedly gave her son unprescribed medication.

As a result of these allegations, King was granted supervised visitation with Hayes, his twin brother Hart, and their older sister, Aspen, twice a week. A temporary restraining order is now in place following a school employee's report to CPS expressing concerns over the situation. A judge is scheduled to address a more permanent custody arrangement during a hearing set for early December.

CPS launched an investigation after a school worker reported the incident.

King and Edmonds, who wed in 2014, ended their marriage in 2019 amid a cheating scandal. Since May 2021, they have been navigating a joint custody agreement for their children. Edmonds is married to wife Kortnie Edmonds.

Meghan King now has supervised visitation twice a week.

After the news broke, Kelly Dodd defended her ex-costar. “I just got off the phone with Meghan King Edmonds, and, she said that she gave one of her other twins Hayes some Ritalin [used to treat ADHD] and it made her a ‘dangerous mother,'” Dodd alleged in the TikTok video. Though the two didn't always agree with one another, Dodd “know[s] for a fact [King is] a good mother.” She continued, “She stayed at my house … when she got her b---- and nose done — and I can tell you: she loves those babies, she loves those kids.”