Article continues below advertisement
Meghan King Lost Temporary Custody of Her 3 Kids After Allegedly Administering Unprescribed Medication to Son

split image of Meghan King, Jim Edmonds and kids.
Source: MEGA; @meghanking/Instagram

Meghan King temporarily lost custody of her kids amid allegations of giving out unprescribed medication.

Profile Image

Nov. 21 2025, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan King has temporarily lost custody of her three children following serious allegations involving her ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

Reports reveal that the former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County allegedly gave her twin son, Hayes, unprescribed medication and requested school staff to administer it, as confirmed by TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Meghan King is facing new custody issues with her three children.
Source: MEGA

Meghan King is facing new custody issues with her three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources indicate that King, 39, allegedly provided Ritalin to Hayes multiple times, despite the child not having an ADHD diagnosis. The situation escalated when King reportedly asked a school nurse to give her son the medication, prompting a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reality star allegedly gave her son unprescribed medication.
Source: @meghanking/Instagram

The reality star allegedly gave her son unprescribed medication.

Article continues below advertisement

As a result of these allegations, King was granted supervised visitation with Hayes, his twin brother Hart, and their older sister, Aspen, twice a week. A temporary restraining order is now in place following a school employee's report to CPS expressing concerns over the situation. A judge is scheduled to address a more permanent custody arrangement during a hearing set for early December.

Article continues below advertisement
image of CPS launched an investigation after a school worker reported the incident.
Source: @meghanking/Instagram

CPS launched an investigation after a school worker reported the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

King and Edmonds, who wed in 2014, ended their marriage in 2019 amid a cheating scandal. Since May 2021, they have been navigating a joint custody agreement for their children.

Edmonds is married to wife Kortnie Edmonds.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Meghan King now has supervised visitation twice a week.
Source: @jimedmonds15/Instagram

Meghan King now has supervised visitation twice a week.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

After the news broke, Kelly Dodd defended her ex-costar.

“I just got off the phone with Meghan King Edmonds, and, she said that she gave one of her other twins Hayes some Ritalin [used to treat ADHD] and it made her a ‘dangerous mother,'” Dodd alleged in the TikTok video.

Though the two didn't always agree with one another, Dodd “know[s] for a fact [King is] a good mother.”

She continued, “She stayed at my house … when she got her b---- and nose done — and I can tell you: she loves those babies, she loves those kids.”

Dodd said King is an "excellent" parent before adding she hopes she “gets her babies back.”

“Those boys and that daughter need their mom, they need their mother. It’s terrible what’s going on right now — all we can do is pray for Meghan," she added.

