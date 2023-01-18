Jim Edmonds Bashes Ex-Wife Meghan King's 'Years Of Lies,' Insists She Admitted To Creating False Cheating Rumors
Jim Edmonds is doubling down on his innocence when it comes to rumors he was unfaithful to ex-wife Meghan King. The pair divorced in 2019 after five years of marriage, and since then, they've been publicly feuding over everything from custody arrangements to their rocky relationship.
While the retired MLB player has tried to stop engaging with the blonde beauty, he declared he's grown sick of her "lies and denials."
Appearing on a recent episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast along new wife Kortnie O'Connor, Edmonds, 52, insisted he never had an affair with their nanny, Carly, who was living with them for "three years."
He even alleged his ex privately copped up to fabricating the rumor, to which the athlete responded to by noting, "That's unfortunate because that's just ruined her life and then it's trying to ruin my life."
"She went after our nanny, Carly, so hard that she lost everything, all self-esteem, everything had to move out of the city, start over," he spilled. "And it was awful. I mean, it was just like something you don't do to a 23, 24-year-old child."
Edmonds also dished on the reported restraining order the the Real Housewives alum filed against him in September 2022, as she claimed he was verbally abusive — though just a few weeks later, she had it dismissed.
"It was a protection order, which actually is totally different," clarified the sports broadcaster, with O'Connor chiming in, "It was never served to us. No one ever came here. Three months later. We've had the kids, we've seen her, she's been at the house."
"Then, when my lawyer got ahold of the paperwork, it was said, it was written by a child's handwriting, basically. Like she filled the whole thing out herself and sent it into the police station," he concluded. "So who, God knows what's going on."
Edmonds — who shares 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with King — said that despite his ex's "three years of straight lies," he wants to try and stay amicable.
"It's sad for the kids," he admitted of their tension. "But I try to just stay neutral and pretend that everything's fine."