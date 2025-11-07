Full Details of Meghan Markle's $3.3 Million Royal Wedding Dress Finally Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Seven years after Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry captivated the world, the full breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex's now-iconic wedding look has finally been revealed – with experts estimating the total cost at an astonishing $3.3 million. The royal wedding, held on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, drew millions of viewers across the globe and featured an A-list guest list that included Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Serena Williams and the Clooneys.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018.

But it was Meghan's minimalist yet elegant Givenchy gown that became the defining image of the day – a dress so influential it continues to top global search rankings. Meghan, now 44, wore a pure white silk gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, then artistic director of Givenchy. Her dress, inspired by Audrey Hepburn's timeless style, featured a bateau neckline, sculpted waist, and a five-meter train supported by triple layers of silk organza.

Valued at roughly $150,000 at the time, it remains one of the most admired royal wedding dresses in history. One fashion source said: "Meghan's gown completely changed the tone of bridal fashion. Its clean lines and understated design were a striking contrast to all the lace-heavy trends of the time. Almost overnight, brides started searching for satin dresses in record numbers – and that influence still hasn't faded."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle paired the gown with silk satin pumps.

Article continues below advertisement

To complete the ensemble, Meghan paired the gown with bespoke silk satin pumps, also by Givenchy, estimated to have cost around $850. She went for a classic duchesse satin court shoe with a 105mm heel, adding height without distracting from the clean lines of her gown.The most valuable item in her ensemble, however, was the glittering Queen Mary's bandeau tiara – worth an estimated $2.6 million – which was lent to Meghan by the late Queen Elizabeth.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's tiara was lent to her.

Article continues below advertisement

At the heart of the tiara is a brooch gifted to Queen Mary back in 1893, framed by a halo of diamonds set in platinum. It is an exceptional piece of royal craftsmanship – a true historical treasure likely valued at well over $2.5 million. As her "something blue," Meghan wore Princess Diana's aquamarine ring, valued at $110,000, believed to be a wedding gift from Harry, now 41.

Her accessories continued the understated yet luxurious theme. Meghan's Galanterie de Cartier diamond stud earrings were priced around $4,400, while her Reflection de Cartier bracelet – crafted from 18-karat white gold and set with over 150 diamonds – was worth an estimated $190,000.

The Duchess' wedding band, made from rare Welsh gold gifted by the late Queen, cost approximately $12,500, while Harry's platinum band carried a similar price tag. Both rings were made by Cleave & Company, the royal jeweler also behind Meghan's custom engagement ring, valued at $150,000 and featuring a central diamond from Botswana flanked by two stones from Princess Diana's collection.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's dress was Givenchy.