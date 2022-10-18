Queen Elizabeth Refused To Let Meghan Markle Wear Certain Wedding Tiara On Her Wedding Day As It Had 'Scandal Attached' To It: Report

Lacey noted that the tiara “was one of those that had found its way into Windsor hands through ‘undefined’ not to say dodgy channels — and for an undisclosed price — in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.”

In 1918, the Russian Imperial Family was murdered, and some of the jewels from the Romanovs found their way back to the U.K.

"There was scandal attached. For this reason, the emerald tiara was seldom, if ever, put on public display and it would suit neither the palace nor Meghan herself that spring if newspapers started speculating about which Tsarist princess had worn the tiara and how she had been assassinated," Lacey noted.