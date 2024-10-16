Meghan Markle Photo Scandal Erupts: Duchess Accused of Trying to 'Steal' Queen Camilla's Spotlight at 2020 Event
Meghan Markle and Queen Camilla clashed when the Duchess of Sussex decided to attend an event for her patronage instead of supporting the then-Duchess of Cornwall's speech on domestic violence.
According to a source, the Sussexes shared an image of Meghan at the London's National Theatre in March 2020, and the Instagram post made Camilla "furious.''
The insider claimed it seemed like the duchess was trying to "steal Camilla's limelight" by not waiting until the queen attended her event to share photos on social media.
"The 'men in grey suits' are at pains to avoid diary clashes and the prospect of one member of the family outshining the other on the same day," royal expert Duncan Larcombe told an outlet. "Camilla would be justified at being miffed to say the least. But as Harry and Meghan continue their work without any regard for the rest of the work of the royal family, these kinds of ‘clashes’ are inevitable."
In the snapshot, the Duchess of Sussex was seen exploring the future of entertainment.
“Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling," the caption read.
"The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathize with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality," the blurb continued. "The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo,' which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern.”
- Queen Camilla Had 'Genuine Affection' for Meghan Markle Despite the Duchess Insisting She Didn't 'Fit in' With the Royal Family
- Meghan Markle's 'Jarring' Impression of Kate Middleton Contradicted in Viral TikTok: Watch
- Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Didn't Like' Meghan Markle’s American Wedding Traditions During Her 2018 Ceremony
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite the queen consort being annoyed with the Suits star, one expert claimed Camilla was fond of Meghan. OK! previously reported biographer Andrew Morton revealed Camilla liked Meghan before she left the royal fold.
"This rare royal gesture was a sign of how quickly the American actor had been accepted and treated with genuine affection by the royal family," Morton wrote in Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.
"On that day, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who had previously advised Kate Middleton on the finer points of protocol during her royal apprenticeship, was, without saying a word, signaling to the watching world that Meghan was now 'one of us,'" Morton penned.
In Harry & Meghan, the actress stressed that she struggled to feel accepted by Prince Harry's famous relatives.
"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the docuseries.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"
The Duchess of Sussex claimed she clashed with Kate and Prince William when she first met them.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan revealed.
Sources spoke to Daily Star.
Larcombe spoke to The Sun.