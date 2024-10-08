Queen Camilla Had 'Genuine Affection' for Meghan Markle Despite the Duchess Insisting She Didn't 'Fit in' With the Royal Family
Meghan Markle openly struggled to adjust to royal life, but she might've had more support within the royal family than she realized. According to English journalist Andrew Morton, Queen Camilla was fond of Prince Harry's bride.
"This rare royal gesture was a sign of how quickly the American actor had been accepted and treated with genuine affection by the royal family," Morton wrote in Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.
"On that day, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who had previously advised Kate Middleton on the finer points of protocol during her royal apprenticeship, was, without saying a word, signaling to the watching world that Meghan was now 'one of us,'" Morton penned.
In Harry & Meghan, the former actress was emotional about her time in the U.K.
"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the docuseries.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard', and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"
After living in Canada, the Sussexes settled down in Montecito, Calif.
"A part of what's beautiful here is the freedom to have family moments out in the world. And I want our kids to be able to do that and to be able to travel and to fall in love," Meghan admitted. "I just want them to be happy."
"The world that they see is how I would love the world to be," Harry agreed. "They don't worry about, they don't need to worry about the things that we worry about."
When the Duchess of Sussex first met Kate and Prince William, she was surprised by the couple's mannerisms.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the Suits star recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
OK! previously reported the duchess is expected to rebrand four years after "Megxit."
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."