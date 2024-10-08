Queen Camilla Had 'Genuine Affection' for Meghan Markle Despite the Duchess Insisting She Didn't 'Fit in' With the Royal Family

Meghan Markle openly struggled to adjust to royal life, but she might've had more support within the royal family than she realized. According to English journalist Andrew Morton , Queen Camilla was fond of Prince Harry 's bride.

"On that day, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who had previously advised Kate Middleton on the finer points of protocol during her royal apprenticeship, was, without saying a word, signaling to the watching world that Meghan was now 'one of us,'" Morton penned.

"This rare royal gesture was a sign of how quickly the American actor had been accepted and treated with genuine affection by the royal family," Morton wrote in Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

In Harry & Meghan, the former actress was emotional about her time in the U.K.

"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the docuseries.

"I was like: 'I tried so hard', and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"