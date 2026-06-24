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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set for Rare Family U.K. Trip as Archie and Lilibet’s First Visit Since 2022 Looms

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to bring Archie and Lilibet to the U.K. for the first time in four years.

June 24 2026, Updated 5:02 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to bring Archie and Lilibet back to the U.K. next month for the first time in four years.

“The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States,” Prince Harry said.

Harry lost his taxpayer-funded police protection in 2020. He has since argued that it is difficult to bring his family to Britain without it.

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Image of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could return to Britain next month alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could return to Britain next month alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil," he added.

Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, are expected to join their parents during Harry's visit connected to the one-year countdown events for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. They may also visit Princess Diana's burial site at Althorp, according to People.

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Prince Harry Once Brought Meghan to Princess Diana’s Gravesite

Image of Prince Harry once took Meghan Markle to Althorp to visit Diana, Princess of Wales’s gravesite.
Source: Mega

Prince Harry once took Meghan Markle to Althorp to visit Diana, Princess of Wales’s gravesite.

Harry previously shared details of Meghan's visit to his mother's burial site in his memoir Spare. He recalled taking a boat across the lake to the secluded island where Diana was laid to rest after her death in 1997.

“At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum,” Harry wrote.

The visit took place during the 25th anniversary year of Diana's death and remains one of the most personal moments described in the memoir.

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Image of Prince Harry revealed he sought guidance from Princess Diana during the emotional visit with Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry revealed he sought guidance from Princess Diana during the emotional visit with Meghan Markle.

“Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity," he added.

When the Duke of Sussex later returned, he found Meghan kneeling beside the stone in silent reflection. Curious about her thoughts, he asked what she had prayed for during the visit.

“Clarity,” she said. “And guidance.”

Prince Harry's U.K. Return Could Reignite Royal Reconciliation Hopes

Image of Prince Harry has suggested security concerns remain a major obstacle in family discussions.
Source: Mega

Prince Harry has suggested security concerns remain a major obstacle in family discussions.

Questions remain about whether Harry will meet King Charles during the trip. The father and son last met in September 2025, and relations between them have remained strained in the years since.

“There's no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious,” Harry stated, expressing a desire to move forward and repair family ties.

While no reunion has been confirmed, Harry has suggested security issues remain a sticking point.

"He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile," the Duke said.

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