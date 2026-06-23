Prince Harry Unlikely to See Estranged Brother Prince William During U.K. Visit Due to Their 'Strained' Relationship: Expert

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There's little hope Prince Harry and Prince William's soured relationship will ever turn a corner. The Spare author, 41, will be flying across the pond to the U.K. next month alongside wife Meghan Markle to kick off his 2027 Invictus Games. However, it's reportedly unlikely he will meet up with the Prince of Wales, 44, during the trip.

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A 'Reconciliation' Between Prince Harry and Prince William Is Not in the Cards

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship went cold after the Duke of Sussex left The Firm in 2020.

According to royal expert Amanda Matta, Harry and William's "strained” relationship may be too far gone for any sort of reunion. “I think it is almost impossible to draw any conclusions about a reconciliation between Harry and William at this stage,” she told Page Six on Monday, June 22.

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The Sussexes Are Set to Visit King Charles When They're in the U.K.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

“William is also seeking to project strength and leadership these days, which often results in press briefings that he has opposed the king’s handling of emotionally-charged issues like Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and now, Harry’s potential return,” Matta went on. Harry and Meghan, 44, are bringing along their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, for their vacation to England. The Sussexes are also reportedly set to visit King Charles so he can finally get to know his grandchildren. The trip will be the Suits star's first journey to the U.K. since September 2022 when she attended the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

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Source: MEGA King Charles will reportedly see the Sussexes while they're in the U.K. next month.

The monarch, 77, even offered royal accommodations to Harry and Meghan while they are in the U.K. in July. Buckingham Palace was suggested to the couple, but they declined to stay there. Royal reporter Emily Nash also gave her two cents on William and Harry potentially meeting up, telling Page Six: "I certainly wouldn't expect anything to happen on this visit... I mean, you never know." “If it was part of a wider family gathering, it’s possible they could be at the same place at the same time," she explained. "But, you know, given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don't see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry's back in the U.K."

Friction Between Prince Harry and Prince William Won't Thaw Overnight

Source: MEGA Prince William sees his brother's 'betrayal as unforgivable.'