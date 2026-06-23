or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Harry Unlikely to See Estranged Brother Prince William During U.K. Visit Due to Their 'Strained' Relationship: Expert

image of William and harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William have rarely seen each other in the last few years.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

There's little hope Prince Harry and Prince William's soured relationship will ever turn a corner.

The Spare author, 41, will be flying across the pond to the U.K. next month alongside wife Meghan Markle to kick off his 2027 Invictus Games. However, it's reportedly unlikely he will meet up with the Prince of Wales, 44, during the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Reconciliation' Between Prince Harry and Prince William Is Not in the Cards

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship went cold after the Duke of Sussex left The Firm in 2020.

According to royal expert Amanda Matta, Harry and William's "strained” relationship may be too far gone for any sort of reunion.

“I think it is almost impossible to draw any conclusions about a reconciliation between Harry and William at this stage,” she told Page Six on Monday, June 22.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes Are Set to Visit King Charles When They're in the U.K.

image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

“William is also seeking to project strength and leadership these days, which often results in press briefings that he has opposed the king’s handling of emotionally-charged issues like Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and now, Harry’s potential return,” Matta went on.

Harry and Meghan, 44, are bringing along their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, for their vacation to England. The Sussexes are also reportedly set to visit King Charles so he can finally get to know his grandchildren.

The trip will be the Suits star's first journey to the U.K. since September 2022 when she attended the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles will reportedly see the Sussexes while they're in the U.K. next month.

The monarch, 77, even offered royal accommodations to Harry and Meghan while they are in the U.K. in July. Buckingham Palace was suggested to the couple, but they declined to stay there.

Royal reporter Emily Nash also gave her two cents on William and Harry potentially meeting up, telling Page Six: "I certainly wouldn't expect anything to happen on this visit... I mean, you never know."

“If it was part of a wider family gathering, it’s possible they could be at the same place at the same time," she explained. "But, you know, given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don't see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry's back in the U.K."

Friction Between Prince Harry and Prince William Won't Thaw Overnight

image of harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Prince William sees his brother's 'betrayal as unforgivable.'

Matta also noted the Duke of Cambridge still sees "Harry’s betrayal as unforgivable," but if the estranged brothers did have some sort of private reunion, it would show the “lines of communication being reopened."

However, Nash chimed in and said tense dynamics within The Firm "won't change overnight," as "things have to happen step by step."

The siblings' relationship hasn't been the same since Harry and Meghan left the monarchy, but things drastically worsened after Harry shaded his relatives in his Spare.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.