Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reach 'Agreement' With Ecstatic King Charles to See His Grandkids During U.K. Visit Next Month: Source
June 20 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
The Sussexes are one step closer to having a reconciliation with King Charles.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to jet off to the United Kingdom next month alongside their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The couple reportedly reached an "agreement" with the monarch, 77, so he can see his grandkids after years of estrangement, according to The Sun.
A source recently told the outlet Charles is elated over the idea of finally spending time with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, this summer.
King Charles Offered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a Place to Stay During Their Trip Next Month
This report comes just a day after Charles offered royal accommodations to Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, while they're in the U.K. to celebrate the 2027 Invictus Games.
An insider also told The Sun Buckingham Palace was suggested to the pair as it's the “safest building in Britain."
However, there is no official word yet on where the Spare author and the Suits actress will stay during their trip to England. The Sussexes haven't been to the U.K. as a duo since September 2022 when they attended the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
- Meghan Markle Will Bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the U.K. on 1 Condition
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Set to Visit U.K. for First Time in 4 Years as Duke Is Desperate for His Kids to 'Know' King Charles
- King Charles May Let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stay at His Beloved Highgrove Home Despite No Plans to See Son During U.K. Visit: Report
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Meghan Markle Was Last in the U.K. With Her Children in 2022
While Harry has flown to the U.K. solo for several occasions over the years, the last time the foursome were in his homeland together was for the queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
The Invictus Games founder and the As Ever CEO left the royal family in early 2020 and decided to step back as senior members in order to live a quieter life in Montecito, Calif.
While Harry has been itching to visit England more often, he previously said his concerns for his family's safety are a big factor. When they moved to the West Coast, they lost their taxpayer-funded security protection.
"The U.K. is my home. The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States," Harry said back in 2023. "That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil."
"I can't put my wife in danger like that," he continued. "Given my experiences in life, I'm reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."
In January, Harry won a major battle in his fight to receive government-funded security for whenever he comes to England. It was determined at the time by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures he met the requirements for taxpayer-financed protection in the near future.