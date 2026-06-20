Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reach 'Agreement' With Ecstatic King Charles to See His Grandkids During U.K. Visit Next Month: Source

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are kicking off the 2027 Invictus Games in England next month.

The couple reportedly reached an "agreement" with the monarch, 77, so he can see his grandkids after years of estrangement, according to The Sun. A source recently told the outlet Charles is elated over the idea of finally spending time with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, this summer.

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King Charles Offered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a Place to Stay During Their Trip Next Month

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly offered up a royal home to Prince Harry for his trip.

This report comes just a day after Charles offered royal accommodations to Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, while they're in the U.K. to celebrate the 2027 Invictus Games. An insider also told The Sun Buckingham Palace was suggested to the pair as it's the “safest building in Britain." However, there is no official word yet on where the Spare author and the Suits actress will stay during their trip to England. The Sussexes haven't been to the U.K. as a duo since September 2022 when they attended the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

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Meghan Markle Was Last in the U.K. With Her Children in 2022

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

While Harry has flown to the U.K. solo for several occasions over the years, the last time the foursome were in his homeland together was for the queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. The Invictus Games founder and the As Ever CEO left the royal family in early 2020 and decided to step back as senior members in order to live a quieter life in Montecito, Calif.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.