Meghan Markle Looks Bare-Faced and Beautiful in Rare Photo With Friends as Husband Prince Harry Remains Consumed by Work
Meghan Markle is enjoying time with her gals as her husband, Prince Harry, continues to tour around Asia promoting the Sentebale charity he created in an effort to help young people in southern Africa.
On Tuesday, August 15, the Duchess of Sussex was documented living her everyday life in a rare photo featuring Meghan sitting pretty between her other pals poet Cleo Wade and celebrity hair colorist Kadi Lee during a lunch date with the ladies in California.
"Belated bday celebrations [with] these lovely muses, missing sweet @sergenormant," the caption read beneath the loving photo shared to an account for Myka Harris and Kadi’s co-founded business, Highbrow Hippie, tagging hair stylist Serge Normant, who seemingly couldn’t make it to the outing.
In the snap, all three women flashed their pearly whites at the cameras while dressed in casual summertime couture.
Meghan and Cleo both appeared to wear plain black tank tops and dainty jewelry, while Kadi opted for a neon green, v-neck ensemble.
The group of gals were absolutely glowing, as they all looked naturally beautiful in little-to-no makeup.
Meghan's lunch date with friends further proves the vast difference between her and Harry's current lifestyles.
"Every day there's new photos or new stories of Meghan kind of living it up with her girlfriends, and then Harry, obviously, taking on this work," journalist Kara Kennedy explained during a recent broadcast, as OK! previously reported.
"We haven't seen many examples of them in solidarity since January, so I think it stemmed on from that. But it's interesting," Kennedy continued of Meghan — who remains on the West Coast with the estranged royals' kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 — and Harry, who continues to travel around Asia promoting sports and charitable endeavors for the Sussex's brand .
While critics might have comments to make about Meghan's lavish summer in Montecito, fans of the Suits alum couldn't be happier for the mom-of-two.
"She looks great!" one admirer tweeted after seeing the photo from lunch, though a hater accused her of "desperately seeking relevance," causing a second fan to jump to the brunette beauty's defense.
"They saw of #Meghanmarkle looking happy (with her friends), suddenly HATERS are worrying [about] her kids, [about] her not spending time with her kids [and] husband who she was with before going. They prefer her staying 24 hours, 24/7 inside than seeing pics of her being happy," the annoyed supporter detailed.