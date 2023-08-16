Meghan Markle Looks Bare-Faced and Beautiful in Rare Photo With Friends as Husband Prince Harry Remains Consumed by Work

Meghan Markle is enjoying time with her gals as her husband, Prince Harry, continues to tour around Asia promoting the Sentebale charity he created in an effort to help young people in southern Africa.

On Tuesday, August 15, the Duchess of Sussex was documented living her everyday life in a rare photo featuring Meghan sitting pretty between her other pals poet Cleo Wade and celebrity hair colorist Kadi Lee during a lunch date with the ladies in California.