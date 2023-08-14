Prince Harry 'Disappointed' After 'No One Agreed' Late Mom Princess Diana 'Had Anything in Common' With Wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry finds peace in the fact that he sees similarities between his late mother, Princess Diana, and his wife, Meghan Markle, however, he was left rather "disappointed" when the late Princess of Wales' family didn't seem to agree.

The youngest son of Diana and King Charles III was eager to introduce Meghan to loved ones on his mom's side of the family, as he was nearly certain they would notice a variety of things he finds the Suits actress shares in common with her mother-in-law, royal author Tom Bower wrote in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, which was released earlier this year.