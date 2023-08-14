Prince Harry 'Disappointed' After 'No One Agreed' Late Mom Princess Diana 'Had Anything in Common' With Wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry finds peace in the fact that he sees similarities between his late mother, Princess Diana, and his wife, Meghan Markle, however, he was left rather "disappointed" when the late Princess of Wales' family didn't seem to agree.
The youngest son of Diana and King Charles III was eager to introduce Meghan to loved ones on his mom's side of the family, as he was nearly certain they would notice a variety of things he finds the Suits actress shares in common with her mother-in-law, royal author Tom Bower wrote in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, which was released earlier this year.
Upon introducing Meghan to Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, her sisters, Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Jane Fellowes, as well as Diana's best friend Julia Samuel, Harry had high hopes that his late mom's family would see the same similarities he did when spending time with his wife. Unfortunately, that's not how it worked out.
"Since the Vanity Fair article had increased the Cambridges’ [Prince William and Princess Catherine’s titles at the time] suspicion of Meghan, the actress discovered that her neighbor in Kensington Palace had even less time for her," Bower wrote in his book, according to The Mirror.
"By then, Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel. Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée. Both, he said, shared the same problems. He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the royal family," the renowned author explained.
As Harry and Meghan's love story intensified, despite his family's potential disapproval, Diana's brother approached his nephew in an attempt to convince him to take his relationship a little bit slower.
"His advice provoked a bitter reaction," Bower admitted of Harry — who tied the knot with Meghan in 2018, two years after first meeting her in 2016.