Meghan Markle's 'Bizarre' Reason for Holding on to Royal Titles Revealed

Meghan Markle won't let her royal titles go despite taking a step back from The Firm in 2020 with her husband, Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, recently had a Harper's Bazaar profile published, in which it was noted that a staff member had to formally announce her by her royal label before the interview took place. According to one expert, Meghan is holding on to her title for dear life for a wild reason.

"This is not protocol, let alone royal protocol," photographer Helena Chard divulged to Fox News about the Suits star's request. "It’s bizarre and highlights that Meghan attaches enormous importance to her royal status. Meghan will cling to her Duchess of Sussex title because it gives her a sense of importance," Chard added.

Meghan Markle Uses Her 'Sussex' Title to Stay in the Limelight

"The title remains useful for Meghan’s business activities, particularly in the United States. It gets people talking and keeps her in the limelight," she joked. "One thing is for sure — she certainly keeps giving comedy writers fabulous content. They must be having a field day." Harper's Bazaar journalist Kaitlyn Greenidge — who wroteMeghan's feature — noted in the published profile how the mother-of-two was announced.

"We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house," Greenidge wrote. When she had encountered Meghan again for the piece at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, Greenidge described that a golf cart drove up before someone had declared: "The Duchess of Sussex." In the former actress' Netflix documentary series With Love, Meghan, guest Mindy Kaling called her "Meghan Markle."

