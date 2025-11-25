or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle's 'Bizarre' Reason for Holding on to Royal Titles Revealed

image of Meghan Markle is is holding on to her title for dear life for a wild reason.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is holding onto her royal titles for a certain reason, claims one expert.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle won't let her royal titles go despite taking a step back from The Firm in 2020 with her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, recently had a Harper's Bazaar profile published, in which it was noted that a staff member had to formally announce her by her royal label before the interview took place.

According to one expert, Meghan is holding on to her title for dear life for a wild reason.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Meghan Markle recently did a profile for 'Harper's Bazaar.'
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle recently did a profile for 'Harper's Bazaar.'

"This is not protocol, let alone royal protocol," photographer Helena Chard divulged to Fox News about the Suits star's request.

"It’s bizarre and highlights that Meghan attaches enormous importance to her royal status. Meghan will cling to her Duchess of Sussex title because it gives her a sense of importance," Chard added.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Uses Her 'Sussex' Title to Stay in the Limelight

image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020.

"The title remains useful for Meghan’s business activities, particularly in the United States. It gets people talking and keeps her in the limelight," she joked. "One thing is for sure — she certainly keeps giving comedy writers fabulous content. They must be having a field day."

Harper's Bazaar journalist Kaitlyn Greenidge — who wroteMeghan's feature — noted in the published profile how the mother-of-two was announced.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Meghan Markle sometimes is referred to as the Duchess of Sussex.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle sometimes is referred to as the Duchess of Sussex.

"We’re in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan’s friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house," Greenidge wrote.

When she had encountered Meghan again for the piece at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, Greenidge described that a golf cart drove up before someone had declared: "The Duchess of Sussex."

In the former actress' Netflix documentary series With Love, Meghan, guest Mindy Kaling called her "Meghan Markle."

image of Meghan Markle can't use her 'Sussex' title for commercial purposes.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle can't use her 'Sussex' title for commercial purposes.

"You keep saying, ‘Meghan Markle.’ You know I’m ‘Sussex’ now," the Tig founder responded. "I share my [‘Sussex’] name with my children. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to say, ‘This is our family name.’"

Both Harry, 41, and Meghan are allowed to use their "Sussex" moniker as their family handle, but they are not permitted to use the His and Her Royal Highness styling in public. The couple is also not allowed to utilize the "Sussex Royal" brand for commercial reasons.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.