8 Reasons Why Meghan Markle Can't Pursue a Career in Politics
Meghan Markle Has 'Very Thin Skin'
Royal commentator Angela Levin recently commented on the idea of Meghan Markle working in government.
In her interview with Sky News Australia, Levin said Meghan could never be a politician because she has "very thin skin."
"She's clinging onto them for dear life, so I don't think there's a chance in hell that she'd ever get anything in parliament," Levin added. "It's so ludicrous to think that she could just go in at a high level. I don't think there's a chance in h--- that she'd ever get into parliament."
Meghan Must Revoke Her Royal Title – and So Must Prince Harry
Levin also noted that joining politics would mean she would have to give up her royal titles. Per the royal commentator, Prince Harry would need to do the same.
As stated on her biography page on the royal family's website, her current official titles are The Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel.
The World Will Investigate Her
The royal commentator told Sky News host Paul Murray that everyone dig up dirt on Meghan if she were to enter the political world.
"They will certainly [investigate her past] and there are some things I'm quite sure she doesn't want to have revealed," Levin said. "They'd also investigate her mother. Where was she all those years when she was a teenager and she lived with her father?"
The Duchess has been the subject of several scandals after she became a royal – from ghosting her friends before becoming an actress and issues with her family.
She Doesn't Have a Background in Politics
Meghan has been linked to U.S. politics before, but her lack of experience in the field paints her as inept and unsuitable for a politician role.
Before she became a member of the royal family, she was as an actress in the U.S.
She Was Already Rejected by Half of the Country
Aside from her skills, Meghan does not have one crucial thing among politicians – people's support.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that the way the royal was rejected in the U.K. and how the snubbing continues in the U.S. is one clear indication that she would struggle to have a political career.
"Few are invested in the monarchy, and all were eager to envelop the Sussexes with open arms," Schofield continued. "However, the second Meghan started appearing on panels with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris, she found herself rejected by half of the country."
She Cannot Carry Out the Duties
Meghan failed to carry out her royal duties when she was still a senior member of the royal family, which doesn't sit well with some people.
Throughout her short-lived stay in the monarchy, she broke several royal protocols that left some confused. She also caused people to question her power and brand her irresponsible for trying to shirk her royal duties despite knowing those things when she married into the family.
Unfortunately, Meghan still cannot have the freedom she wants even when she becomes a politician.
Her Experience as a Royal Family Member Does Not Forecast Her Political Awareness
The massive differences between the monarchy and the government will make it hard for Meghan to adjust, and her behavior and actions also lead people to raise doubts about her ability to lead and serve the U.S. in any way possible.
She Does Not Understand Complex Policy Issues
To become a member of the U.S. government, one must be familiar with making decisions that benefit the lives of millions of Americans. Having a law degree is not truly essential, but one's desire to serve and offer genuine commitment are fundamentals in establishing a healthy government.
Meghan's desire to become a star and influencer will likely not help the country.