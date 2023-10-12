8 Reasons Why Meghan Markle Can't Pursue a Career in Politics

Royal commentator Angela Levin recently commented on the idea of Meghan Markle working in government.

In her interview with Sky News Australia, Levin said Meghan could never be a politician because she has "very thin skin."

"She's clinging onto them for dear life, so I don't think there's a chance in hell that she'd ever get anything in parliament," Levin added. "It's so ludicrous to think that she could just go in at a high level. I don't think there's a chance in h--- that she'd ever get into parliament."