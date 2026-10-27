Meghan Markle's Next Career Move Revealed Amid Dad Thomas' Family Scandal

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Meghan Markle is heading back to Australian television, with the Duchess of Sussex confirmed as a special guest on Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027. Her career update comes amid her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., who is being investigated in the Philippines over allegations involving child sexual abuse material.

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Markle Confirmed to Return to Television in 2027

Source: MEGA The wife of Prince Harry will be appear in the next chapter of the cooking show.

Meghan is all set to join chef and presenter Poh Ling Yeow when the children's cooking competition returns after a six-year break. The retired royal previously appeared as a guest judge on the adult version of the show in 2026. Her return brings another television opportunity for Markle, which remains connected to her interest in cooking, following her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

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'It Was an Easy Yes'

Source: MEGA Markle expressed excitement over the upcoming season.

In her statement shared by Paramount, Meghan explained why she accepted the invitation to appear on the show. "I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes," she said. The former Suits actress continued, "I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!" Meghan's earlier appearance also proved valuable for the program, as Paramount said the episode drew MasterChef Australia's largest Sunday audience since 2023. Poh, who will continue judging the adult competition, also welcomed the reunion. In the broadcaster's announcement, she said, "I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat." The new series will be filmed in Melbourne for a few weeks in 2027, but the broadcast giant hasn't revealed an exact production date yet.

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Markle's Father Faces Investigation in the Philippines

Source: MEGA Markle Jr. reportedly denied the claims against him.

While Meghan is preparing for her return to the cooking competition, the update also sheds light on what's happening with her father, Thomas Sr., who is being investigated in the Philippines over allegations that he possessed images and videos showing child sexual abuse. According to The Sun, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly found the material at their father’s former home and handed it over to the authorities. A source told the publication, "Now maybe people will finally understand why she has had nothing to do with her father since 2018."

Markle Was Deeply Distressed' After Learning About the Allegations

Source: MEGA Meghan showed support for any child who has been a victim in the ongoing case.