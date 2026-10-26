Meghan Markle's Dad Accused of Making Disturbing Claim About 12-Year-Old Girls in Letter to Ex-Wife
Oct. 26 2026, Published 9:17 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., is facing renewed scrutiny after a letter from his first wife, Roslyn Loveless, reportedly detailed a disturbing conversation about his trips.
According to The Sun, Roslyn made the allegations in a 2019 letter sent to London’s Metropolitan Police. She claimed Thomas Sr. had discussed traveling to some countries in Southeast Asia because of the age of consent.
“I questioned Thomas Snr — he denied the accusation but stated that he went to the Philippines and Thailand because 12-year-olds are legal there,” Roslyn wrote in a seven-page letter to Scotland Yard’s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC).
She was married to the Duchess of Sussex’s father from 1965 to 1975, and died in 2024.
Philippines Changed Its Age of Consent Laws in 2022
At the time of the alleged conversation, the age of sexual consent in the Philippines was 12. However, paying for s-- with anyone under 18 was still illegal.
That law later changed. In 2022, the Philippines passed Republic Act No. 11648, raising the age of sexual consent from 12 to 16 years old.
The reported contents of Roslyn’s letter have resurfaced amid a separate investigation involving Thomas Sr.
- Thomas Markle’s Ex-Wife Warned Authorities of His Alleged Abuse in 2019 Letter Later Shared With Meghan, Sources Say
- Meghan Markle Says She's 'Deeply Distressed' Over Dad Thomas Markle's Alleged Child Abuse Images Amid Investigation: 'I Hope Justice Will Be Served'
- Meghan Markle's 'Shocked' Father Thomas Slams Child Abuse Image Allegations: 'Sick Lies'
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Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Allegations Against Him
News broke on October 22 that Thomas Sr. was reportedly being investigated over the alleged possession of child sexual abuse images.
His son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, claimed he found boxes of photographs at his father’s home in the Philippines and reportedly handed the material over to authorities.
Thomas Sr. has denied the accusations and expressed anger over his son’s claims.
"I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," he said in an interview. "I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."
He also rejected the allegations and questioned his son’s motives.
"This is b-------," he added. "It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."
The allegations remain serious, but they have not been established as fact.
Meghan Spoke Out About Her Father
Meghan, 45, also addressed the reports shortly after news of the investigation emerged. In a statement, she revealed that she had previously learned about the letter Roslyn reportedly sent to British police in 2019.
"I was given assurances that these were being investigated," she said. "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet], was for one reason: to protect them."