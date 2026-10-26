Meghan Markle's Dad Accused of Making Disturbing Claim About 12-Year-Old Girls in Letter to Ex-Wife

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Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., is facing renewed scrutiny after a letter from his first wife, Roslyn Loveless, reportedly detailed a disturbing conversation about his trips.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., is facing renewed scrutiny following allegations reportedly detailed in a 2019 letter from his first wife.

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According to The Sun, Roslyn made the allegations in a 2019 letter sent to London’s Metropolitan Police. She claimed Thomas Sr. had discussed traveling to some countries in Southeast Asia because of the age of consent. “I questioned Thomas Snr — he denied the accusation but stated that he went to the Philippines and Thailand because 12-year-olds are legal there,” Roslyn wrote in a seven-page letter to Scotland Yard’s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC). She was married to the Duchess of Sussex’s father from 1965 to 1975, and died in 2024.

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Philippines Changed Its Age of Consent Laws in 2022

Source: MEGA Roslyn Loveless claimed that Thomas Markle Sr. discussed traveling to the Philippines and Thailand because of their age-of-consent laws.

At the time of the alleged conversation, the age of sexual consent in the Philippines was 12. However, paying for s-- with anyone under 18 was still illegal. That law later changed. In 2022, the Philippines passed Republic Act No. 11648, raising the age of sexual consent from 12 to 16 years old. The reported contents of Roslyn’s letter have resurfaced amid a separate investigation involving Thomas Sr.

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Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Allegations Against Him

Source: MEGA The Philippines raised its age of sexual consent from 12 to 16 in 2022, while paying for s-- with anyone under 18 was already illegal.

News broke on October 22 that Thomas Sr. was reportedly being investigated over the alleged possession of child sexual abuse images. His son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, claimed he found boxes of photographs at his father’s home in the Philippines and reportedly handed the material over to authorities. Thomas Sr. has denied the accusations and expressed anger over his son’s claims. "I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me," he said in an interview. "I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of." He also rejected the allegations and questioned his son’s motives. "This is b-------," he added. "It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies." The allegations remain serious, but they have not been established as fact.

Meghan Spoke Out About Her Father

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle Sr. has denied allegations that he possessed child sexual abuse images.