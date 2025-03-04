ROYALS Meghan Markle Sternly Corrects Mindy Kaling After She 'Keeps Saying' Her Last Name on Netflix Show: 'I'm Sussex Now' Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reminded Mindy Kaling she's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now.

Meghan Markle is serious about her Sussex title. The wife of Prince Harry corrected her friend Mindy Kaling after the comedian continuously referred to Meghan by her last name during the premiere of the Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which debuted on Tuesday, March 4.

Source: NETFLIX Meghan Markle dropped her last name upon marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

The stern correction from Meghan, 43, came after Kaling, 45, said: "People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box." "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now," the Suits actress explained before detailing how "meaningful" the title is.

Source: NETFLIX Meghan Markle corrected Mindy Kaling after she repeatedly referred to her by the first and last name she was born with.

"You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children,'" the mom-of-two — who parents her son, Prince Archie, 5, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3, with Harry — said. "It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'" In response, Kaling declared: "Now I know. And I love it."

Meghan further opened up about the importance of her Sussex name during an interview published Monday, March 2. "I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together," the Dater's Handbook actress expressed to a news publication. "It means a lot to me."

Source: NETFLIX Meghan Markle's new Netflix series premiered on Tuesday, March 4.

She continued: "I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?" "I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex," Meghan said.

The brunette beauty became the Duchess of Sussex upon marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. At the time, he earned his title as the Duke of Sussex. While the royal couple's kids were initially referred to as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the little ones' titles were updated to Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex after Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022 and took over the throne.

Source: NETFLIX Prince Harry had a cameo in the series.

During the final episode of the With Love, Meghan cooking series, Prince Harry's wife appeared to make an extremely subtle dig at royal life in England, as she expressed gratitude about her "new chapter" of freedom. While making a toast to friends and family — including Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland — in honor of being back in front of the cameras, Meghan stated: "I just want to raise a glass to you guys. This feels like a new chapter that I’m so excited that I’m able to share and I’ve been able to learn from all of you. So I just thank you for all the love and support."

"All of that is part of that creativity that I’ve missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me," Meghan added, seemingly referencing the apparent lack of creative freedom she had before moving back to California with Harry and stepping down from their royal roles. Harry and Meghan ditched their royal duties in 2020 in an effort to start a new life filled with privacy for their children amid the dad-of-two's estrangement from his family.