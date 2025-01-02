Meghan Markle Shares 'Glamorous' Teaser of Her New Cooking Show Featuring Mindy Kaling and Other A-Listers: Watch

With Love, Meghan will premiere on Wednesday, January 15, and fans of the duchess are already looking forward to the new series. Before joining the royal family, Meghan ran a website called The Tig, and her latest project is reminiscent of the platform.

"I can’t wait!! I loved her blog so much so this feels so nostalgic I can’t wait to see what else she does this year," one X user wrote.

While some social media users celebrated the duchess' return to television, others were critical of it.

"I thought they wanted privacy," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "They should keep it that way."