Meghan Markle Shares 'Glamorous' Teaser of Her New Cooking Show Featuring Mindy Kaling and Other A-Listers: Watch
Meghan Markle revealed the trailer for her new cooking series, With Love, Meghan, after months of speculation about her Netflix program and growing business American Rivieria Orchard.
"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," the Duchess of Sussex wrote in an Instagram caption posted on Thursday, January 2. "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan."
In the trailer, Meghan's celebrity friends — such as Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer — were featured, and Kaling gushed about how "glamorous" her meal with the American duchess was.
With Love, Meghan will premiere on Wednesday, January 15, and fans of the duchess are already looking forward to the new series. Before joining the royal family, Meghan ran a website called The Tig, and her latest project is reminiscent of the platform.
"I can’t wait!! I loved her blog so much so this feels so nostalgic I can’t wait to see what else she does this year," one X user wrote.
While some social media users celebrated the duchess' return to television, others were critical of it.
"I thought they wanted privacy," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "They should keep it that way."
Since the cancelation of Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," in 2023, there have been rumors about her planning to rebrand as a lifestyle influencer. In March of last year, the Suits star took to Instagram to promote American Riviera Orchard, but it failed to hit retailers in 2024.
OK! previously reported the duchess was most likely waiting for her production to air before formally launching the luxury jam brand.
“Everyone has to abide by Netflix’s schedule these days. They are by far the biggest player in town," a source told an outlet, referring to the delayed release date for American Riviera Orchard.
Before posting the promotional video, Meghan's brainchild was compared to Martha Stewart, but the lengthy wait for the show and American Riviera Orchard fueled theories about her evolving company.
“From a strategic and branding perspective, if you suggest you are going to launch something but then four months later nothing has happened, the world moves on," branding expert Norah Lawlor said.
"Fortunately for them, there has been so much going on in the world in the last four months that they could probably relaunch it and no one would really notice," Lawlor added. "The bigger question is whether they have a real team on it, and whether that team has been able to negotiate the retail channel partnerships to get this into stores."
Since returning to the U.S., there have been whispers of Meghan emulating Stewart.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”