Mindy Kaling Gushes Over Working With Meghan Markle on the Duchess' New Cooking Show: 'You Know the Food Is Going to Be Good!'
Mindy Kaling, who has been a vocal supporter of Meghan Markle, recently praised the duchess' cooking skills while attending the 2025 Golden Globes.
The Office alum made a cameo in the trailer for Meghan's upcoming food series, With Love, Meghan, and Kaling opened up about the experience while on the red carpet.
“I had had my baby, and I think I was, like, two months postpartum,” Kaling told an outlet, as she welcomed her daughter Anne last February. “And she texted me and was like, ‘Do you want to be in my show?’"
"And when you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is gonna be good," the comedian added. "And so, it's just nice to have someone else be cooking for me. And I was like, 'I'll come to Montecito and have you cook for me and go to your garden.' And that's what we did."
In the promotional video shared on Thursday, January 2, Kaling called her meal with Meghan "glamorous."
OK! previously reported the former actress celebrated the project's release on Instagram after returning to the platform on Wednesday, January 1.
"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," the Duchess of Sussex wrote in an Instagram caption posted on Thursday, January 2. "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan."
In the video, Meghan shared her passion for hosting.
"I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it. Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them," the mom-of-two said in the clip. "We're not in the pursuit of perfection, we're in the pursuit of joy. Love is in the details."
With Love, Meghan shares similarities to the Suits star's old lifestyle blog, The Tig, and fans of the former royal are thrilled to see her back on the small screen.
"I can’t wait!! I loved her blog so much so this feels so nostalgic I can’t wait to see what else she does this year," one X user wrote.
However, she was still met with criticism.
"I thought they wanted privacy," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "They should keep it that way."
Once Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled by Spotify, there was speculation about her next career move. For months, there have been rumors about the Northwestern alum rebranding as an influencer and building an empire comparable to Martha Stewart's.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
