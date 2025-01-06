Mindy Kaling Gushes Over Working With Meghan Markle on the Duchess' New Cooking Show: 'You Know the Food Is Going to Be Good!'

The Office alum made a cameo in the trailer for Meghan's upcoming food series, With Love, Meghan, and Kaling opened up about the experience while on the red carpet.

“I had had my baby, and I think I was, like, two months postpartum,” Kaling told an outlet, as she welcomed her daughter Anne last February. “And she texted me and was like, ‘Do you want to be in my show?’"

"And when you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is gonna be good," the comedian added. "And so, it's just nice to have someone else be cooking for me. And I was like, 'I'll come to Montecito and have you cook for me and go to your garden.' And that's what we did."