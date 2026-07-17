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Meghan Markle 'Cut Ties' With Ally Journalist Omid Scobie After 'Getting What She Needed' From Him, Insiders Claim

Meghan Markle, omid scobie
Source: MEGA ; @ThisMorning/youtube

Sources accused Meghan Markle of 'cutting ties' with writer Omid Scobie because he's no longer of 'value' to her.

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July 17 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle has reportedly lost touch with another ally.

According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex is no longer close with journalist Omid Scobie, who frequently wrote about the former actress and Prince Harry with exclusive intel.

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'There Is No Way Omid Walked Away'

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photo of An insider believes Meghan Markle was the catalyst in breaking away from Omid Scobie.
Source: MEGA

An insider believes Meghan Markle was the catalyst in breaking away from Omid Scobie.

Despite being one of the Sussexes' biggest public supporters, an insider believes the mom-of-two cut ties with him.

"There is no way Omid walked away," one source insisted to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack. "Meghan was his biggest story, his meal ticket. If someone ended this relationship, it wasn’t him."

Another insider agreed with that narrative, spilling, "Omid built a career covering Meghan. Walking away from your biggest story doesn’t make sense. Being pushed aside does."

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Meghan Markle Has a 'Pattern' of Dropping People

photo of A source claimed the Duchess of Sussex had a 'pattern' of cutting people when they're not 'valuable' to her.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed the Duchess of Sussex had a 'pattern' of cutting people when they're not 'valuable' to her.

An additional source wasn't surprised by the fallout, noting the Suits alum "has a pattern" of dropping people.

"People are incredibly valuable until they aren’t," they said. "Once she feels she’s gotten what she needs, she cuts ties and rarely looks back."

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Inside Omid Scobie's Career

photo of Omid Scobie wrote a popular biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Source: @ThisMorning/youtube

Omid Scobie wrote a popular biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Scobie made waves with his book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. While it was said that Meghan did not work with Scobie on the biography, the tome was penned with her "contribution through a third-party source."

His book Endgame targeted the monarchy, but he has claimed he's never received information directly from Meghan or Harry.

A few years ago, he pressed pause on royal reporting to focus on TV and entertainment work. He's currently putting together a series tilted Royal Spin, which is rumored to be loosely based on Meghan.

The show centers on an American PR expert who takes on a job at Buckingham Palace and endures plenty of drama along the way.

Is Omid Scobie's Show Based on Meghan Markle?

photo of An insider said Omid Scobie's new show is loosely based on Meghan Markle's life.
Source: MEGA ; @ThisMorning/youtube

An insider said Omid Scobie's new show is loosely based on Meghan Markle's life.

"Let’s just say the plot isn’t a million miles away from Meghan’s account of what happened to her when she joined the royal family, just substitute publicist for actress," one source told a news outlet. "You have this plucky woman who enters the palace and comes up against the men in gray suits who are stuck in Victorian times."

"The heroine is a thoroughly modern woman, a feminist, much like Meghan sees herself, yet she is stymied at every turn by stuffy royal aides," they added. "She gets stuck in the middle of culture clashes and finds herself very much a fish out of water."

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