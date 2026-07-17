Meghan Markle 'Cut Ties' With Ally Journalist Omid Scobie After 'Getting What She Needed' From Him, Insiders Claim

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Meghan Markle has reportedly lost touch with another ally. According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex is no longer close with journalist Omid Scobie, who frequently wrote about the former actress and Prince Harry with exclusive intel.

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'There Is No Way Omid Walked Away'

Source: MEGA An insider believes Meghan Markle was the catalyst in breaking away from Omid Scobie.

Despite being one of the Sussexes' biggest public supporters, an insider believes the mom-of-two cut ties with him. "There is no way Omid walked away," one source insisted to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack. "Meghan was his biggest story, his meal ticket. If someone ended this relationship, it wasn’t him." Another insider agreed with that narrative, spilling, "Omid built a career covering Meghan. Walking away from your biggest story doesn’t make sense. Being pushed aside does."

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Meghan Markle Has a 'Pattern' of Dropping People

Source: MEGA A source claimed the Duchess of Sussex had a 'pattern' of cutting people when they're not 'valuable' to her.

An additional source wasn't surprised by the fallout, noting the Suits alum "has a pattern" of dropping people. "People are incredibly valuable until they aren’t," they said. "Once she feels she’s gotten what she needs, she cuts ties and rarely looks back."

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Inside Omid Scobie's Career

Source: @ThisMorning/youtube Omid Scobie wrote a popular biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Scobie made waves with his book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. While it was said that Meghan did not work with Scobie on the biography, the tome was penned with her "contribution through a third-party source." His book Endgame targeted the monarchy, but he has claimed he's never received information directly from Meghan or Harry. A few years ago, he pressed pause on royal reporting to focus on TV and entertainment work. He's currently putting together a series tilted Royal Spin, which is rumored to be loosely based on Meghan. The show centers on an American PR expert who takes on a job at Buckingham Palace and endures plenty of drama along the way.

Is Omid Scobie's Show Based on Meghan Markle?

Source: MEGA ; @ThisMorning/youtube An insider said Omid Scobie's new show is loosely based on Meghan Markle's life.