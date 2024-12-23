Meghan Markle's Biographer Omid Scobie Creating New Royal TV Show After Moving to L.A.
Meghan Markle's biographer and ally Omid Scobie is following in her footsteps and leaving the U.K. to pursue a career in Hollywood.
According to reports, Scobie secured a deal with Universal to turn his book Royal Spin into a television series.
“Omid already had a gig as a regular talking head on Good Morning America, but he’s ambitious and always dreamed of having a Hollywood career,” a source told an outlet, as reports claim he's uprooting his life to Los Angeles, Calif.
“He went out to L.A. to take meetings," the source added. "He took a lot of meetings.”
The fictional show follows a press agent who leaves her career in the U.S. to work for Buckingham Palace, but the American employee is met with a cultural clash.
“Let’s just say the plot isn’t a million miles away from Meghan’s account of what happened to her when she joined the royal family, just substitute publicist for actress,” a source told the outlet.
“You have this plucky woman who enters the palace and comes up against the men in gray suits who are stuck in Victorian times," they added.
Although the project is fictitious, the leading lady shares many similarities to Meghan.
“The heroine is a thoroughly modern woman, a feminist, much like Meghan sees herself, yet she is stymied at every turn by stuffy royal aides,” the insider revealed.
“She gets stuck in the middle of culture clashes and finds herself very much a fish out of water," they continued.
Despite the comparisons between Meghan's life and Royal Spin, Scobie clarified that the project isn't about her.
“Just because it’s a catchy headline doesn’t make it true. So let’s make this clear: Royal Spin’s story and characters have nothing to do with Meghan,” he wrote on X, referring to the Suits star.
“As a journalist, I covered the Duchess fairly, but it’s so boring to keep calling her my friend (not true) or link her to my work," the editor stressed.
Scobie has always publicly defended Meghan, but he's been critical of other royal wives. OK! previously reported royal experts weren't fond of Scobie's depiction of Kate Middleton in Endgame.
"She was wrongly dubbed a 'Stepford Wife' in the past, which was really wrong because she's able to do so many things," Robert Jobson told an outlet, referring to comments Scobie made in his book.
"She's focusing so hard on the things that she does for young kids and the work supporting the king and Prince William but also she's a young woman," Jobson continued.
Throughout Kate's royal career, the princess often prioritizes her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, when scheduling events.
"She's got a young family. She wants to spend a lot of time devoted to them with the three young children as well as supporting William, so I think she's a great role model in the way she does what she does," Jobson said. "She is not I think someone who wants to cause dramas, she gets on with the job in hand. She's a solution finder really, rather than someone that creates problems."
While appearing on the U.K. show This Morning, Scobie addressed the controversy.
"It said 'Stepford Wife-like,'" Scobie shared.
"I think that the whole section of the book, if you read it in detail talks about that A) she's never puts a step wrong, but also that the role does require that kind of stately detachment and, and it compared her to the queen in a very favorable way, actually. But of course, if you compare that to say, everyday folk, there is a very reserved, almost Stepford-like approach to the position," he added.
