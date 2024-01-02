King Charles and Prince William Viewed Omid Scobie's 'Poisonous' Attacks as 'Very Hurtful'

"It would have been extremely wise had Prince Harry made it clear that he and his wife were not the sources of the book," royal expert Michael Cole said on GB News. "That they did not stand by what had been written, that they did not endorse it in any way."

Scobie painted Prince William as tyrannical and the Princess of Wales as a Stepford wife.

"The attacks on members of his family," the commentator added. "It was quite poisonous, was said and very damaging to individuals. It would have been very hurtful to King Charles and the Prince of Wales."