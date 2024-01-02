King Charles and Prince William Viewed Omid Scobie's 'Poisonous' Attacks as 'Very Hurtful'
Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, created more royal family drama after the Dutch copies of the book accused King Charles and Kate Middleton of being the infamous "royal racists." Although critics accused Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of giving the journalist the information, the couple failed to denounce the project.
"It would have been extremely wise had Prince Harry made it clear that he and his wife were not the sources of the book," royal expert Michael Cole said on GB News. "That they did not stand by what had been written, that they did not endorse it in any way."
Scobie painted Prince William as tyrannical and the Princess of Wales as a Stepford wife.
"The attacks on members of his family," the commentator added. "It was quite poisonous, was said and very damaging to individuals. It would have been very hurtful to King Charles and the Prince of Wales."
OK! previously reported the author accused the Prince of Wales of leaking stories about the Duke of Sussex to the press.
"He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later," Scobie told Maggie Rulli on Good Morning America. "And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other."
"We've seen the kind of emergence of a man who is much harder, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution," Scobie said.
Sources close to the future king shut down Scobie's assertions.
A friend told a publication the claims were the “very opposite” of the truth.
"He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media," they added.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Dismayed' After Omid Scobie's 'Translation Error' Revealed Royal Racists
- Prince William 'Exasperated' by Omid Scobie's 'Spiteful Portrayal of the Monarchy'
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to 'State Clearly and Unequivocally' They Weren’t Involved in Omid Scobie’s Scandalous Book
Due to the writer's years of reporting on the Windsors, the insider feared readers would view the "penetrative investigation" as a historical analysis instead of a collection of opinions.
“It’s one thing writing a critique of the royal family. That’s freedom of expression," the insider explained. "But it’s another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact."
"The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated," they added. "It just didn’t happen. The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from painting Kate as a bigot, Scobie alluded to the princess having a passive role within The Firm.
"Kate has learned what is paramount for survival in the system: vanishing into your role, giving away nothing, and allowing yourself to embody what the public sees in you," he penned. "And with those elocution lessons, the Princess of Wales even sounds a bit like her former boss —polished, regal, and appropriately distant."
"Kate may have achieved a Queen-like detachment, but it’s still a guess as to whether she can maintain this now that natural occurrences and unanticipated conditions have pushed her further into the spotlight," Scobie wrote.
According to William's pal, the prince was annoyed by Scobie undermining Kate's contributions to the crown.
“That will really wind William up. He’s immensely proud of what his wife has achieved," the source revealed. "The princess has been the driving force behind a great deal of their work, particularly when it comes to bettering mental health.”