Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thomas Has Leg Amputated in 'Life or Death' Surgery After Wondering If She'll 'Come to His Funeral'

Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas, is in the midst of a health crisis. The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father needed to have part of his left leg amputated during an emergency "life or death" surgery after suffering a blood clot that cut off Thomas' circulation and caused his limb to turn black. Thomas continues to fight for his life in the Philippines, where he was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday, December 2, in need of immediate medical attention.

Meghan's dad no longer has a left foot or lower leg following a 3-hour procedure on Wednesday, December 3, his son, Thomas Markle Jr., revealed to Daily Mail two days after the operation. "There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death," Thomas Jr. admitted. "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. ... They were worried about infection setting in -- sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying." The retired television lighting director's son said his dad is prepared to have another surgery to remove a blood clot in his left thigh.

Thomas' leg amputation comes just two months after he was "trapped" in his 19th-floor apartment on the island of Cebu in the Philippines during a "terrifying" earthquake that left him thinking he was going to die. In an interview with Daily Mail's Caroline Graham conducted during the October earthquake, Thomas recalled his morbid thoughts as the building swayed "violently."

Thomas Markle Wondered If Meghan 'Will Come to My Funeral'

"If we die tonight, do you think Meghan will come to my funeral?" he asked the reporter, who was present with him in his apartment. "Will I get a better funeral because my son-in-law is fifth in line to the throne?" Thomas joked in reference to Meghan's husband, Prince Harry. Thomas' move to the Philippines took place in January after living in Mexico for 10 years. He's previously claimed to have left America in an effort to escape "constant pain" he allegedly faces as a result of his estrangement from Meghan.

