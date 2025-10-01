Meghan Markle's Estranged Father 'Trapped' on 19th Floor of Philippines Apartment After Devastating Earthquake
Oct. 1 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is reportedly stuck on the 19th floor of his apartment building in the Philippines after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the area on Tuesday, September 30.
Meghan’s sister, Samantha Markle, updated their dad’s devastating situation via X, where she explained Thomas is working with aides to carefully exit the building.
Thomas Markle Sr. 'Trapped' on 19th Floor of Apartment
“I wish to extend our deep gratitude to everyone expressing concern about my father,” Samatha penned. “Thank you. As of today he is OK, and making plans to get out of that building. They seem to be safe for now, and hopefully there will be no serious aftershocks. Provisions are being made so that he won't be trapped in a similar situation again. God bless and stay safe everyone!”
Samantha also called out the internet sleuths who didn’t believe her dad was trapped on the 19th floor, saying that “people forget that my dad is a very big and tall man.”
She added, “It’s been so funny watching stinky little trolls mouth off about the earthquake in the Philippines and say things like, ‘You're lying, everyone knows your brother was there to help’ lol my brother can’t carry my dad down 19 flights of stairs bone heads. These little trolls try to get their digs in and just look ridiculous.”
69 People Dead From 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake in the Philippines
Although the Markle patriarch is safe in his trapped conditions, 69 individuals died as a result of the earthquake after damage to roads, buildings and bridges.
Thomas moved to Cebu, Philippines, in January with his son, Thomas Markle Jr. He previously told a news outlet he decided to move to Southeast Asia because he hoped to encounter kind individuals.
Why Did Thomas Markle Sr. Move to the Philippines?
“I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time, and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness,” he said. “At 80 it is time to go somewhere where the people are lovely and I can enjoy a quieter, friendlier existence.”
Thomas, who has been seen with a walking stick in his new home environment, told the outlet that medical care in the Philippines was another main reason he chose the area. “In Southeast Asia the medical care is good, you can live reasonably cheaply, the people are kind and respect older people, and the food is healthy,” he said.
Thomas Markle Sr. Comments on 'Drama' With Daughter Meghan Markle
The Markle patriarch also commented on the “drama” with Meghan, as they became estranged after the Duchess of Sussex grew spiteful of his communication with the media before she married Prince Harry in 2018.
“Mostly I just want peace. At 80, none of us know how long we have left,” Thomas stated. “I want whatever time I have to be peaceful with none of the awful drama of recent years.”