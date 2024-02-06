Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Would Need to Give a Sincere Public Apology' to Thomas Markle in Order to Fix Their Fractured Relationship
Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle's relationship was greatly impacted by the lighting director's paparazzi scandal. After the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 nuptials, she lost contact with her father and half-siblings, and now, the Suits star's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., discussed the state of the Markle family unit during a TV appearance.
“It would take quite a long time," Jr. said on GB News of how the family would reconcile with Meghan. “It would have to be sincere. I mean almost on the level of public apology. It’s very hurtful and it should never have been this way."
“My father has always left the door open for reconciliation and nothing has come out of that," he continued. "It’s just sad overall. There was no contact after his heart attack a few years ago”
Meghan publicly distanced herself from the patriarch after he staged tabloid photos leading up to Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding day, and now her half-brother hopes she can put the past aside and mend fences.
“That’s just not right because everything should be set aside when it comes to a family emergency," Thomas explained. “That’s the top priority no matter what you have going on or what your differences are and for them to not reach out or do anything, that’s going to be hard to repair.”
Thomas Sr. has been vocal about his disappointment in Meghan's shift in behavior.
OK! previously reported the father-of-three begged the Sussexes to introduce him to their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"I still haven't seen my grandkids and I want to see my grandkids and I think the King would like to see his grandkids as well," Thomas said on GB News back in 2023.
Harry and Meghan's offspring had minimal exposure to the royal family and no interactions with the Markles at all.
"I’m very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, not just me, but to the King of England as well, denying the right to see a grandchild, grandchildren," Thomas noted.
"In California, I can actually sue to see them but I don't want to do that," he later threatened.
"I’ve done nothing wrong, there's nothing that points to me to say that I’m a bad guy. Matter of fact, I’m a really loving father and she knows that. And there is no excuse for her to treat me this way. No excuse to treat grandparents this way as well," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Before cutting off Thomas, Meghan often shared her appreciation for him on social media, but things quickly changed when she became a duchess.
"I’ve always been here for her [Meghan], I still love her, I’ll love her forever. I want her to reach out to me and let me see my grandkids and let me have a little peace, it’s been five years," he stated. "She’s always been sweet and very talented. She always was [loving], I don't know about now."