Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Would Need to Give a Sincere Public Apology' to Thomas Markle in Order to Fix Their Fractured Relationship

Meghan publicly distanced herself from the patriarch after he staged tabloid photos leading up to Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding day, and now her half-brother hopes she can put the past aside and mend fences.

“That’s just not right because everything should be set aside when it comes to a family emergency," Thomas explained. “That’s the top priority no matter what you have going on or what your differences are and for them to not reach out or do anything, that’s going to be hard to repair.”

Thomas Sr. has been vocal about his disappointment in Meghan's shift in behavior.

OK! previously reported the father-of-three begged the Sussexes to introduce him to their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"I still haven't seen my grandkids and I want to see my grandkids and I think the King would like to see his grandkids as well," Thomas said on GB News back in 2023.