Why Meghan Markle 'Despises' the Thought of Prince Harry Reconnecting With Kate Middleton 

Meghan Markle "despises" the idea of Prince Harry reconnecting with Kate Middleton. Harry, 41, is said to be planning a trip back to the U.K. to reunite with King Charles, who has just turned 77, around Christmas – with his children in tow, while his actress wife stays at home in California working on her business As Ever. And sources say while Meghan remains at their mansion home in Montecito without their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, for company, she will be anxiously fretting who Harry might see – with a particular concern over any private meeting with Kate, now the Princess of Wales.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry used to be close with Kate Middleton.

She has long been viewed as a potential bridge between Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, 43. One source said: "Meghan has always been uneasy about how emotionally close Harry used to be to Kate. The idea of them slipping back into that old rhythm really troubles her – she worries it could reopen doors she has been trying to keep firmly shut." But Harry is desperate to reconnect with his whole family, including Kate, and his father – who he knows may not have long left now he has just reached 77.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry said Kate Middleton was the 'the sister I never had and always wanted.'

Another insider added: "For Meghan, a smiling photo of Harry and Kate together would be dynamite. She sees Kate as someone who could lure him back into the royal bubble." Before his rift with the royal family, Harry and Kate shared what he once described as an almost sibling bond. In his memoir Spare, he called her "the sister I never had and always wanted." He also gushed he "liked making her laugh" because his "transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle never got along with Kate Middleton.

In their so-called "Fab Four" years, Harry, Meghan, William and Kate were promoted as a modernizing team for the monarchy. That image collapsed after the Sussexes left the U.K. in 2020 and gave a series of interviews detailing clashes with William, King Charles and Queen Camilla, 78. Harry has since said the King is no longer speaking to him over his legal fight about security, but recently reconciled with the monarch over tea. Insiders say Kate has continued to press privately for contact with Harry, with the exiled royal seeing her as "a bridge" back into The Firm. A royal insider said: "Kate wants a private moment with Harry, out of sight. She believes meeting in person could ease some of the tension." But the source added Markle is "already laying down the law" ahead of Harry's planned Christmas trip.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry will reportedly visit the U.K. over Christmas.