OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Prince Harry
EXCLUSIVE

Why Meghan Markle 'Despises' the Thought of Prince Harry Reconnecting With Kate Middleton 

photo of Meghan Markle; Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is reportedly worried over Prince Harry reconnecting with Kate Middleton.

Nov. 23 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle "despises" the idea of Prince Harry reconnecting with Kate Middleton.

Harry, 41, is said to be planning a trip back to the U.K. to reunite with King Charles, who has just turned 77, around Christmas – with his children in tow, while his actress wife stays at home in California working on her business As Ever.

And sources say while Meghan remains at their mansion home in Montecito without their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, for company, she will be anxiously fretting who Harry might see – with a particular concern over any private meeting with Kate, now the Princess of Wales.

image of Prince Harry used to be close with Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry used to be close with Kate Middleton.

She has long been viewed as a potential bridge between Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, 43.

One source said: "Meghan has always been uneasy about how emotionally close Harry used to be to Kate. The idea of them slipping back into that old rhythm really troubles her – she worries it could reopen doors she has been trying to keep firmly shut."

But Harry is desperate to reconnect with his whole family, including Kate, and his father – who he knows may not have long left now he has just reached 77.

image of Prince Harry said Kate Middleton was the 'the sister I never had and always wanted.'
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said Kate Middleton was the 'the sister I never had and always wanted.'

Another insider added: "For Meghan, a smiling photo of Harry and Kate together would be dynamite. She sees Kate as someone who could lure him back into the royal bubble."

Before his rift with the royal family, Harry and Kate shared what he once described as an almost sibling bond.

In his memoir Spare, he called her "the sister I never had and always wanted."

He also gushed he "liked making her laugh" because his "transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side."

Prince Harry

image of Meghan Markle never got along with Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle never got along with Kate Middleton.

In their so-called "Fab Four" years, Harry, Meghan, William and Kate were promoted as a modernizing team for the monarchy.

That image collapsed after the Sussexes left the U.K. in 2020 and gave a series of interviews detailing clashes with William, King Charles and Queen Camilla, 78.

Harry has since said the King is no longer speaking to him over his legal fight about security, but recently reconciled with the monarch over tea.

Insiders say Kate has continued to press privately for contact with Harry, with the exiled royal seeing her as "a bridge" back into The Firm.

A royal insider said: "Kate wants a private moment with Harry, out of sight. She believes meeting in person could ease some of the tension."

But the source added Markle is "already laying down the law" ahead of Harry's planned Christmas trip.

image of Prince Harry will reportedly visit the U.K. over Christmas.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will reportedly visit the U.K. over Christmas.

They also said: "She has made it very clear to Harry what she expects – no unexpected meetings, no hidden visits, and full openness about everyone he plans to see."

Others say Meghan is scared of Harry being "ambushed" at home by the royals.

One source said: "Meghan worries Harry could walk into a situation that's stacked against him – or end up being snubbed and embarrassed."

Harry has repeatedly insisted he wants to repair relations with his relatives.

In a BBC interview, he said: "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

A source said: "Meghan loves to be in control and has Harry as trained as a puppy. But one thing she has so far failed to put him on a leash over is his desire to reconnect with his family. This trip he's planning is making her very nervous – as is the prospect he will take on some of the common sense Kate will impart to him about what he's doing with his life if they meet."

