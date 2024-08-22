Charles isn't the only senior royal focused on their health, as Kate Middleton is also fighting cancer. As OK! previously reported, the Princess of Wales' appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon could be a positive indicator about her condition.

"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Phil Dampier told an outlet.

"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."