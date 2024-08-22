OK Magazine
'Funeral Planning Has Already Begun': Buckingham Palace Knows 'Death Is a Possibility' as King Charles Battles Cancer, Source Claims

King Charles is balancing his role as king and cancer treatments.

Aug. 22 2024, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

King Charles is balancing his cancer treatment and royal duties, and while his team is hoping for the best, they're reportedly also preparing for the worst.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“He’s making public appearances, but they’re for shorter periods of time,” a source told an outlet. “He’s often whisked in by helicopter and then whisked out. After an engagement, he needs a good rest.”

“The palace is giving the impression that Charles is on the mend, but he’s still very sick,” the insider explained. “Still, he’s the king and palace officials are practical enough to know death is a possibility.”

King Charles returned to forward-facing duties in April.

“Officials will make sure a funeral for the king meets his wishes and expectations while following proper protocol,” the insider continued. “Charles at least can find some peace in that.”

Kate Middleton is leaning on Prince William as she battles cancer.

Charles isn't the only senior royal focused on their health, as Kate Middleton is also fighting cancer. As OK! previously reported, the Princess of Wales' appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon could be a positive indicator about her condition.

"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Phil Dampier told an outlet.

"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."

Kate Middleton took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her health.

According to the commentator, Kate's diagnosis hasn't stopped her from running her and Prince William's household.

"I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel. She's quite a sort of steely character, and I think she's a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip," Dampier said. "I think she's got a sort of inner strength, and I think she's very much pulled on those reserves."

Kate called William a "great source of comfort" as she undergoes chemotherapy, but the Princess of Wales is also supporting her husband.

"And I think that of the two she's probably the stronger character, even though she's the one who's got the got the illness, in many ways she will be the stronger of the two in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children," the commentator noted.

In Touch reported on the source talking about possibly prepping funeral plans.

