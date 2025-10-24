or
BREAKING NEWS
Meghan Markle
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle's Director of Communications Suddenly Steps Down After 4 Months on the Job

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's communications director, Emily Robinson, abruptly stepped down from the high-ranking role after only months on the job.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s team just got smaller: their communications director, Emily Robinson, stepped down after only four months in the role.

Robinson joined the team in late May, having previously held the position of Senior Director of Publicity at Netflix for the last eight years. A source told a news outlet that it was Robinson's decision to leave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Emily Robinson Left After Months on the Job

Photo of Emily Robinson formerly worked at Netflix for eight years before her employment with the Sussexes.
Source: MEGA

Emily Robinson formerly worked at Netflix for eight years before her employment with the Sussexes.

"Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company,” a rep for the couple stated. “She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success.”

Robinson has yet to update her LinkedIn to reflect her time with Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Lost Several Staffers

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seen several staffing changes in the last few years.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seen several staffing changes in the last few years.

Harry and Meghan have seen several staffing changes in the five years since relocating from the U.K. to California. In June, it was reported that four members of the Sussexes’ team – including deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and U.K. press officer Charlie Gipson, who had just started working for the couple last year – abruptly quit.

"This stands as another indication of the dysfunction and instability within their household," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told a news outlet that month. "Highly qualified professionals from many top-notch firms have previously struggled to thrive under the Sussexes. This latest bloodbath serves as solid confirmation."

Meghan Markle

The Sussexes Are Bad at 'Making Plans'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have lost 20 staffers in the last five years.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have lost 20 staffers in the last five years.

A separate source reported that around 20 staffers have quit working for the parents-of-two since leaving the monarchy in 2020.

"Something is clearly very wrong if you work for the Sussexes,” royal author Richard Fitzwilliams explained. "There are those who would link this to the reputation Meghan has of being difficult to work with. There could be another reason — the Sussexes are often dreadful at making plans.”

Best known for her roles on Suits, Meghan has turned her attention to building a lifestyle empire, debuting her brand As Ever earlier this year. As OK! previously reported, Meghan’s products sold out but received mixed reviews.

Meghan Markle's Products Faced Backlash

Photo of Meghan Markle faced backlash for her lifestyle brand.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle faced backlash for her lifestyle brand.

The Deal of No Deal alum opened up about being a businesswoman during her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast, noting she was “proud” of her products despite the criticism.

"That told me that customers — people — believed in me and this vision. That’s all you really want as a founder," she recounted, insisting the "late nights" and "midnight musings" were "worth it" in the end.

"Some days are going to be harder to show up as your best and shiniest self. Maybe on that day, something really painful happened in your real life, but for your team, that is not how you show up. You can’t," she shared.

