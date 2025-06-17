'Something Is Clearly Very Wrong': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Constantly Quitting 'Will Haunt Them,' Says Royal Expert
Just this month, four members of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staff abruptly quit — a growing trend among the Sussexes' team.
Two of the individuals — deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and U.K. press officer Charlie Gipson — had just started working for the couple last year.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staffers Have a High Turnover Rate
"This stands as another indication of the dysfunction and instability within their household," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told a news outlet of the recent exodus. "Highly qualified professionals from many top-notch firms have previously struggled to thrive under the Sussexes. This latest bloodbath serves as solid confirmation."
Why Do Meghan and Harry Keep Losing Employees?
According to royal author Richard Fitzwilliams, around 20 staffers have quit their jobs working for the parents-of-two since they left the monarchy and started fresh in 2020.
"Something is clearly very wrong if you work for the Sussexes," Fitzwilliams claimed.
"There are those who would link this to the reputation Meghan has of being difficult to work with. There could be another reason — the Sussexes are often dreadful at making plans," he spilled. "On the one hand, it was always clear that a series like Polo for Netflix would flop. Yet, they still went ahead. On the other hand, it is most unlikely that Harry took advice before he appeared on the BBC [in May] after he lost his case on security."
"This will haunt them," Fitzwilliams insisted. "With judgments as bad as this… you can’t blame staff for looking elsewhere."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Royal commentator Helena Chard thinks the duo isn't bothered by the high turnover rate, as some believe they want "a new, bigger team" to "help Meghan create a financial empire" and "boost their profiles."
While Meghan hasn't attempted to revive her acting career, she has been busy trying to pitch herself as a lifestyle guru, having launched her brand As Ever earlier this year.
Meghan Markle's Career Aspirations
As OK! reported, the company's products received mixed reviews, though after the first launch, they sold out.
Still, she faced backlash due to the lack of inventory and pricing.
On an episode of the Suits alum's "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast, Meghan touched on the ups and downs of being a businesswoman.
"Some days are going to be harder to show up as your best and shiniest self. Maybe on that day, something really painful happened in your real life, but for your team, that is not how you show up. You can’t," she shared. "That told me that customers — people — believed in me and this vision. That’s all you really want as a founder."