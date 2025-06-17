'Something Is Clearly Very Wrong': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Constantly Quitting 'Will Haunt Them,' Says Royal Expert

According to royal author Richard Fitzwilliams, around 20 staffers have quit their jobs working for the parents-of-two since they left the monarchy and started fresh in 2020.

"Something is clearly very wrong if you work for the Sussexes," Fitzwilliams claimed.

"There are those who would link this to the reputation Meghan has of being difficult to work with. There could be another reason — the Sussexes are often dreadful at making plans," he spilled. "On the one hand, it was always clear that a series like Polo for Netflix would flop. Yet, they still went ahead. On the other hand, it is most unlikely that Harry took advice before he appeared on the BBC [in May] after he lost his case on security."

"This will haunt them," Fitzwilliams insisted. "With judgments as bad as this… you can’t blame staff for looking elsewhere."