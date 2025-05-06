Meghan Markle Admits She Struggles to 'Show Up' on 'Painful' Days After As Ever Fiasco

The Duchess of Sussex detailed the difficulties she has faced as a businesswoman on the Tuesday, May 6, episode of her "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast .

Meghan Markle isn't shy to admit how "painful" it was getting roasted for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"Some days are going to be harder to show up as your best and shiniest self," she told her guest, Clevr Blends co-creator Hannah Mendoza. "Maybe on that day, something really painful happened in your real life, but for your team, that is not how you show up. You can’t."

To help herself cope in those moments, she leans on fellow founders, valuing the "the safety of stream of consciousness with someone who understands it."

Despite the intense backlash she faced over her products, Meghan was proud of how As Ever quickly sold out.

"That told me that customers — people — believed in me and this vision. That’s all you really want as a founder," she expressed, noting how the "late nights" and "midnight musings" were "worth it" in the end.