Meghan Markle Admits She Struggles to 'Show Up' on 'Painful' Days After As Ever Fiasco
Meghan Markle isn't shy to admit how "painful" it was getting roasted for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.
The Duchess of Sussex detailed the difficulties she has faced as a businesswoman on the Tuesday, May 6, episode of her "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast.
"Some days are going to be harder to show up as your best and shiniest self," she told her guest, Clevr Blends co-creator Hannah Mendoza. "Maybe on that day, something really painful happened in your real life, but for your team, that is not how you show up. You can’t."
To help herself cope in those moments, she leans on fellow founders, valuing the "the safety of stream of consciousness with someone who understands it."
Despite the intense backlash she faced over her products, Meghan was proud of how As Ever quickly sold out.
"That told me that customers — people — believed in me and this vision. That’s all you really want as a founder," she expressed, noting how the "late nights" and "midnight musings" were "worth it" in the end.
As Ever faced several online disasters, including not being able to fulfill some customers' orders of the wildflower honey in early April. Meghan issued a public apology for the mistake on April 7 and personally signed the note.
She wrote, "Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me. I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."
The buyers who got snubbed received full refunds plus an additional gift to make up for the fiasco.
Additionally, the former Suits actress was slammed for her company's exorbitant prices, particularly the raspberry jam, which retails for $12 for 7.6 ounces with the keepsake packaging. In comparison, preserves from competitor brand Bonne Maman costs $6.99 for 13 ounces.
"Only one of Meghan Markle’s products is coming soon, and it’s the billion-dollar product Raspberry Spread," one user wrote on X.
One buyer even found a hair sitting in the raspberry spread when it finally arrived and posted a screenshot.
In March 2024, Meghan also faced trademark issues with her company, which was initially called American Riviera Orchard. The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected her application because trademarking geographic locations is prohibited.
She was also forbidden from selling clothing due to a brand of the same name that already exists in China.