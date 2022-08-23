Meghan Markle Claims Royals Forced Her To Carry Out Public Engagement Minutes After Archie's Nursery Caught Fire

Needless to say everyone was left "shaken," but Markle said that she and Harry were forced to carry on with their day.

"I was like, 'Can you just tell people what happened?' And so much, I think, optically. The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels," she recalled. "And part of the humanizing and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we're put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break."