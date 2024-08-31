Meghan Markle Still 'Has No Contact' With Her Dad Thomas Markle Amid Family Feud: 'That Ship Has Sailed'

"I still haven't seen my grandkids," he said, "and that's what this is about. I want to see my grandkids, and I think the king would like to see his grandkids as well."

"I'm very upset as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, not just to me but to the king of England as well," he added, referring to how King Charles and Prince Harry are estranged too. "Put the past behind us, let me see my grandkids. In the state of California, I can actually sue to see them, but I don't want to do that."