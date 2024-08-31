Meghan Markle Still 'Has No Contact' With Her Dad Thomas Markle Amid Family Feud: 'That Ship Has Sailed'
It looks like Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle, might never make up.
“Meghan still has no contact with her dad. She does not plan on having a relationship with him, and he has not met his grandkids. That ship has sailed," a source dished about where the two stand today.
As OK! previously reported, the father-daughter duo, who were once close, are practically strangers at this point.
Thomas was supposed to attend his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry in the spring of 2018, but he suffered a heart attack days before, resulting in him being unable to travel. Prior to the health incident, Thomas was caught staging paparazzi photos in exchange for money, which the Suits star, 43, later found out about.
Despite Thomas' health issues — he later had a stroke in 2022 — Meghan has been adamant on keeping her distance from her father.
In 2023, Thomas told Good Morning Britain he hadn't seen Meghan and Harry in five years, and the last time they spoke was when he was hospitalized before her wedding.
He also begged his daughter to see his grandkids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, who both currently reside in California with their parents.
"I still haven't seen my grandkids," he said, "and that's what this is about. I want to see my grandkids, and I think the king would like to see his grandkids as well."
"I'm very upset as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, not just to me but to the king of England as well," he added, referring to how King Charles and Prince Harry are estranged too. "Put the past behind us, let me see my grandkids. In the state of California, I can actually sue to see them, but I don't want to do that."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Colombia Trip 'Couldn’t Have Gone Any Better' Despite Backlash
- 'Blindsided by Lust': Prince Harry Saw Through Prince William's 'This Girl' Remark About Meghan Markle
- Martha Stewart Thinks Being Compared to 'Rookie' Meghan Markle Is 'Irritating and Insulting,' Source Claims
The mom-of-two has been encouraged to make up with her father before it's too late, but time will tell if that will happen.
"It's too late, the Sussexes have moved on, they don't seem to give two hoots [whether] he's frankly alive or dead anymore, and probably they would prefer him to disappear," Tom Bower previously said.
"They have no compassion for a man who deserves it and unfortunately is going to get worse as he gets older and sicker," he added. "That was the most astonishing thing when he had his stroke, Meghan left her home in Montecito but didn't go down to Mexico to see her father, but went to the site of a school shooting instead."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Us Weekly spoke to the first source.