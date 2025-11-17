Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Had Shocking Reaction to Her Dating Prince Harry, Bethenny Frankel Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Toast podcast/YouTube Bethenny Frankel appeared on 'The Toast' podcast recently.

Meghan, 44, and Engelson, 49, were married from 2011 to 2014, with the Suits actress going on to date Harry from mid-2016 until their engagement in November 2017. They subsequently married the following year and now have two kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. Frankel divulged that she dated the Hollywood producer in 2016 after crossing paths at Chicago’s Soho House. “He said his ex was a woman from a show called Suits. I didn’t know what the show was. I didn’t know the woman,” she said on the podcast.

Bethenny Frankel and Trevor Engelson Knew Meghan Markle Would 'Close' With Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Trevor Engelson has been married to Tracey Kurland since May 2019.

“Months later, I see pictures showing Harry’s dating someone and texted him to be like, ‘Is this your ex?'” the reality star recalled. “And he’s like, ‘Yup.'” The Skinnygirl founder then asked Engelson: "Do you think she’s going to close?” Engelson seemingly had no doubt about Harry and Meghan's pairing, saying: “Oh, she’ll close.” To Frankel and the talent manager, "close" in this instance meant that Meghan would be tying the knot with the Duke of Sussex at some point. “I don’t want to get into more about that,” Frankel said. “But he was like, ‘She’ll close.'”

Bethenny Is Still a Fan of Meghan

Source: MEGA Trevor Engelson and Meghan Markle were married from 2011 until 2014.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Kris Jenner's birthday earlier this month.