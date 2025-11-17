Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Had Shocking Reaction to Her Dating Prince Harry, Bethenny Frankel Claims
Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
Bethenny Frankel shed some light on Meghan Markle's early romance with now-husband Prince Harry.
The Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, appeared on “The Toast” podcast earlier this month where she dished how the Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, had a feeling that she would go on to marry the royal, 41.
Meghan, 44, and Engelson, 49, were married from 2011 to 2014, with the Suits actress going on to date Harry from mid-2016 until their engagement in November 2017. They subsequently married the following year and now have two kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
Frankel divulged that she dated the Hollywood producer in 2016 after crossing paths at Chicago’s Soho House.
“He said his ex was a woman from a show called Suits. I didn’t know what the show was. I didn’t know the woman,” she said on the podcast.
Bethenny Frankel and Trevor Engelson Knew Meghan Markle Would 'Close' With Prince Harry
“Months later, I see pictures showing Harry’s dating someone and texted him to be like, ‘Is this your ex?'” the reality star recalled. “And he’s like, ‘Yup.'”
The Skinnygirl founder then asked Engelson: "Do you think she’s going to close?” Engelson seemingly had no doubt about Harry and Meghan's pairing, saying: “Oh, she’ll close.” To Frankel and the talent manager, "close" in this instance meant that Meghan would be tying the knot with the Duke of Sussex at some point.
“I don’t want to get into more about that,” Frankel said. “But he was like, ‘She’ll close.'”
Bethenny Is Still a Fan of Meghan
Engelson has been married to nutritionist Tracey Kurland since May 2019, and they share three children together.
Frankel also sang Meghan's praises, noting on the podcast how "she was wonderful" and how her addition to The Firm was "great" for the monarchy.
She also gave her two cents on the recent debacle surrounding Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, as Meghan and Harry's photos were deleted from social media.
“Meghan is trying to be so many different things,” Frankel said. “And I just don’t think that she herself is fully aware of who she is. It’s very difficult to be front and center at the Kardashians' 70th party and then also be many of the things she wants to be.”
Shortly after the event, fans quickly noticed the royals' had been deleted from photos the Kardashian family posted online.
One source claimed Meghan and Harry asked the KarJenners for the "unapproved" photos to be trashed and were reportedly "furious" that the snaps went up without authorization.