Why the Kardashians Erased Meghan Markle and Prince Harry From Their Party Photos

The world was abuzz when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were secretly erased from the Kardashians' social media feeds. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday extravaganza over the weekend. However, fans quickly noticed their presence had been deleted from photos the KarJenners posted online following the party.

Several Sources Have Revealed the Answer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were removed from the Kardashians' photos.

According to Deuxmoi, insiders say that "the removal of these images may be linked to Meghan not wearing the traditional red Remembrance poppy — a small but symbolically significant detail in the U.K. during November." Harry, 41, wore the red pin for the event, as it sat front and center on his black tux. The poppy is a symbol that many wear during the month in remembrance of military veterans.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Didn't 'Approve' of the Pics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly didn't approve of the photos to be posted.

Another insider claimed the former Suits star, 44, and the prince asked the Kardashian family for the "unapproved" photos to be trashed and were reportedly "furious" that the snaps went up without authorization. "Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito,” the insider told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack. “She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it — just not on her guest list.” “They were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off,” a source added. “They’ve built their brand on control, and they weren’t about to let a Kardashian post ruin that.”

Jenna Bush Hager Gave Her Take on the Photo Snafu

Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday over the weekend.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have 'built their brand on control.'