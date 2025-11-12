or
Why the Kardashians Erased Meghan Markle and Prince Harry From Their Party Photos

image of The mystery has been solved as to why the royals were deleted from party pics.
Source: MEGA

The mystery has been solved as to why the royals were deleted from party pics.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

The world was abuzz when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were secretly erased from the Kardashians' social media feeds.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday extravaganza over the weekend. However, fans quickly noticed their presence had been deleted from photos the KarJenners posted online following the party.

Article continues below advertisement

Several Sources Have Revealed the Answer

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were removed from the Kardashians' photos.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were removed from the Kardashians' photos.

According to Deuxmoi, insiders say that "the removal of these images may be linked to Meghan not wearing the traditional red Remembrance poppy — a small but symbolically significant detail in the U.K. during November."

Harry, 41, wore the red pin for the event, as it sat front and center on his black tux. The poppy is a symbol that many wear during the month in remembrance of military veterans.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Didn't 'Approve' of the Pics

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly didn't approve of the photos to be posted.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly didn't approve of the photos to be posted.

Another insider claimed the former Suits star, 44, and the prince asked the Kardashian family for the "unapproved" photos to be trashed and were reportedly "furious" that the snaps went up without authorization.

"Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito,” the insider told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack. “She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it — just not on her guest list.”

“They were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off,” a source added. “They’ve built their brand on control, and they weren’t about to let a Kardashian post ruin that.”

Meghan Markle

Jenna Bush Hager Gave Her Take on the Photo Snafu

image of Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday over the weekend.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday over the weekend.

Harry and Meghan joined a slew of A-listers of the James Bond-themed event held at Jeff Bezos' mansion in Los Angeles. Other guests included Mariah Carey, Melanie Griffith, Adele, Niecy Nash, Bill Gates, Jay-Z and more.

The head-scratching deletion also hit the morning show circuit, as Jenna Bush Hager commented on the situation on the November 12, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

"What's so strange is people knew they were there," Bush Hager, 43, noted.

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have 'built their brand on control.'
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have 'built their brand on control.'

Reporter Rachel Smith chimed in, writing, "At first, folks were saying online that maybe it was because Meghan wasn't rocking the poppy like Prince Harry. Remembrance Day is in the U.K. going on right now...you can see that he's wearing a poppy. Maybe it was taken down because she wasn't wearing one."

"This is so trivial," guest co-host Leslie Bibb joked. Bush Hager then divulged how she won't ever ask people to delete photos of her. "I don't care enough," she said.

