Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle Accused of Traveling Abroad to Sexually Abuse Children in 2018 Letter to Authorities

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Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., was accused of traveling abroad to sexually abuse children in a 2018 letter to authorities. The accusation was addressed to the Metropolitan Police's Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC) in 2018, which assesses risks posed by individuals who show obsessive fixations on public figures, according to a report published on Friday, October 23.

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Thomas Markle Accused of Abuse in 2018 Letter

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle has reportedly been estranged from her father since 2018.

The author claimed that Thomas Sr., 82, had confessed to traveling to the Philippines and Thailand to abuse children. The news comes one day after OK! reported that Thomas Sr. was under investigation after "thousands" of child sexual abuse images were found in his home in Cebu, Philippines. His son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly discovered the disturbing material while looking through boxes for a cell phone. He said he was "disgusted" when he saw an explicit video of naked girls, appearing no older than 10 or 11.

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Thomas Markle Jr. Was 'Sick' After Allegedly Discovering Child Sexual Abuse Material

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle Jr. claimed he contacted FBI investigators regarding the alleged discovery of child sexual abuse material.

"What I saw made me sick to the stomach — all this stuff was just dumped on me and I didn’t know what to do," Thomas Jr., 82, reportedly told a friend. "I knew right away it was highly illegal and would land me in jail for a long time if I didn’t get rid of it. I felt betrayed, angry and disgusted — and realized I had to report him." Thomas Jr. claimed to have contacted FBI investigators, who are believed to be launching their own probe. "An FBI agent has already requested the contact details of investigators leading the case in the Philippines," a source close to the investigation said. "Thomas Markle Sr. is a US citizen, he is currently living in the US and may be linked to alleged offences committed on US soil."

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Meghan Markle Is 'Deeply Disturbed' Following the Allegations

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle addressed the allegations against her father on October 23.

The Suits actress, 45, addressed the allegations in a statement on October 23. "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," Meghan said. In her statement, she explained that the 2018 letter addressed to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection was also presented to her. “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection," she explained. "That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

Thomas Markle Sr. Denied the Allegations

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle Sr. said he was 'shocked and hurt' that his son was making accusations against him.